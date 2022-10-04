Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back Against Critic Who Claims She Wore Fat Suit In New Movie
Speaking out!
As reviews for her new film, the Emmet Till biopic Till, have begun cropping up online, Whoopi Goldberg fired back against one critic who falsely accused her of sporting a “distracting fat suit” during the upcoming movie.
While on the Monday, October 3 episode of The View, Goldberg addressed writer Kyndall Cunningham’s comments surrounding her physical appearance, reiterating that her body in the movie "was me" despite her assumptions.
“I’m just going to say this, I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit — that was me,” Goldberg explained. “I assume you don't watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.”
Although the TV star reiterated that it was “OK to not be a fan of the movie” — referencing Cunningham's review, which says the film “does the best it can” considering its gut-wrenching source material — she noted the importance of keeping actors’ physical appearances out of film critiques.
“Just comment on the acting,” Goldberg said, “and if you have a question, ask somebody. I'm sure you didn't mean to be demeaning.”
Although the EGOT winner’s talk show costar Sunny Hostin said she was taken aback by her response considering Goldberg’s historical candidness in discussing her health woes, the star reiterated the importance of keeping reviews appropriate.
“If you're not sure if that's them in there, don't make blanket statements,” she quipped. “Because it makes you not sound like you know what you're doing."
The Daily Beast has since updated Cunningham’s review in light of this clarification, removing the original comment and adding an editor’s note at the end of the piece stating that “this story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”
