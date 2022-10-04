Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back Against Critic Who Claims She Wore Fat Suit In New Movie

Speaking out!

As reviews for her new film, the Emmet Till biopic Till, have begun cropping up online, Whoopi Goldberg fired back against one critic who falsely accused her of sporting a “distracting fat suit” during the upcoming movie.

While on the Monday, October 3 episode of The View, Goldberg addressed writer Kyndall Cunningham’s comments surrounding her physical appearance, reiterating that her body in the movie "was me" despite her assumptions.