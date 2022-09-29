'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Ignites Fan Concerns For 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters As Rumors Of Health Woes Swirl

Out of sight, but not out of mind. Whoopi Goldberg wished Barbara Walters a happy 93rd birthday in a touching shoutout on the Monday, September 26, episode of The View.

"To the one and only Barbara Walters, who had a birthday yesterday, we wanna say, 27 never looked so good!" Goldberg joked in the recently aired episode. Her well-wishes were echoed by the show's official Twitter, who wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only Barbara Walters!"