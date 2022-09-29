'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Ignites Fan Concerns For 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters As Rumors Of Health Woes Swirl
Out of sight, but not out of mind. Whoopi Goldberg wished Barbara Walters a happy 93rd birthday in a touching shoutout on the Monday, September 26, episode of The View.
"To the one and only Barbara Walters, who had a birthday yesterday, we wanna say, 27 never looked so good!" Goldberg joked in the recently aired episode. Her well-wishes were echoed by the show's official Twitter, who wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only Barbara Walters!"
However, fans of the show were left wondering if the famed television personality was okay as she's not been seen publicly for over six years.
One user wrote, "No one mentions #BarbaraWalters anymore. How is she doing?" while another quoted the tweet and added, "i NEED a story about what happened to her, it’s disturbing!!"
A third user slammed The View, implying implied Walters would no longer want anything to do with it. "I’m sure if she knew what you did to her show you wouldn’t have the nerve to send her birthday wishes," they replied.
Walters created the hit chat-fest in 1997 and stayed with the series as lead co-host until she retired in 2014. Since then, the famed journalist has only made sporadic public appearances, with her last one being at the premiere of Woody Allen's 2016 film Café Society.
She celebrated her 93rd birthday on Sunday, September 25. Despite not being seen for years, rumors have swirled that the elderly journalist is suffering from dementia and other serious health concerns.
"Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation," an insider shared. "She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day napping!"
The insider added that Walters is "fading a little more every day" and that she is "close to the end."
"Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse," the source explained. "[Her] caretaker give her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not she’ll stare at them blankly."