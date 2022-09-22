Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down 'The View's' Discussion Of Adam Levine Scandal

Goldberg’s comments come one day after Levine addressed TikToker Sumner Stroh’s claims that the pair carried out a roughly year-long affair amid the “She Will Be Loved” singer’s marriage to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Though the musician denied any physical interactions, he admitted that he “crossed the line” when it came to his online interaction.

'I CROSSED THE LINE': ADAM LEVINE BREAKS SILENCE ON CHEATING RUMORS WITH INSTAGRAM MODEL

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine explained in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he continued, adding that "in certain instances it became inappropriate.”