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Joy Behar Hits Back at People Who Criticize Weight-Loss Drugs: 'I Love My Body After Losing 25 Pounds!'

Photo of Joy Behar
Source: mega;@theview/x

Joy Behar has taken Ozempic.

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May 6 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

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The View hosts didn't agree with Ashley Graham when she said the trend of using GLP-1 medication is a "smack in the face" to body positivity.

The ladies discussed the topic on the Wednesday, May 6, episode of the talk show, with Whoopi Goldberg admitting she didn't align with the model's view.

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'I Love My Body!'

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Photo of Joy Behar lost 25 pounds using weight-loss drugs.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar lost 25 pounds using weight-loss drugs.

Joy Behar echoed that sentiment, quipping, "I don’t agree with that. I love my body ever since I lost 25 pounds."

Both the EGOT winner and Behar have admitted to finding success with GLP-1s.

"The focus should always be on being healthy, not fat or skinny," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in. "I am of the mind that these GLP-1s, if done in coordination with your doctor, are miracle drugs. There is an obesity epidemic in this country."

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Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg disagreed that weight-loss drugs hinder body positivity.

Sara Haines said she understood where Graham was coming from, as the trend "did put body image, not health, back in the frontlines.

"I think what she’s referencing is so many people who didn’t need it for health reasons, you’re seeing them disappear," she explained. "It’s in your face and sadly it doesn’t eliminate body noise."

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Photo of The 'Ghost' actress started Mounjaro after hitting 300 pounds.
Source: @theview/youtube

The 'Ghost' actress started Mounjaro after hitting 300 pounds.

Goldberg previously revealed on The View that she decided to take Mounjaro after her weight skyrocketed in 2022.

"I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 lbs. when I made Till," she confessed.

The star said she didn't realize she had gained so much until she looked in the mirror one day, recalling: "I just always felt like me. And then I saw me and I thought, ‘Oh! That’s a lot of me!’"

The meds also helped her get back to normal quicker after suffering from double pneumonia and sepsis.

"I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff," she shared. "And one of the things that’s helped me dropped the weight was the Mounjaro. That’s what I used."

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Ozempic Changed Joy Behar's Appetite

Photo of Joy Behar revealed she developed an aversion to seafood after taking Ozempic.
Source: mega

Joy Behar revealed she developed an aversion to seafood after taking Ozempic.

Behar dished on her 25-lb. weight loss earlier this year when the co-hosts chatted about diets, revealing the drugs affected her taste buds.

"Ever since I went on Ozempic, I lost like 25 lbs., I cannot eat seafood anymore. I can't," she admitted. "Dead or alive, I'm not eating them. I can't look at shrimp, I can't look at fluke, nothing."

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Sunny Hostin Used Weight-Loss Drugs After the Pandemic

Photo of Sunny Hostin used Mounjaro after gaining 40 pounds during the pandemic.
Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin used Mounjaro after gaining 40 pounds during the pandemic.

Costar Sunny Hostin has also used a weight-loss drug, explaining she gained 40 lbs. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All I did was eat... I love to cook, and I found out, I love to eat. And I was horrified about the fact that I would have to come out on air," she spilled. "So I also took Mounjaro."

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