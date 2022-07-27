Is Whoopi Goldberg Leaving 'The View'? TV Star Drops Hint She Could Depart After Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Hired

Is Whoopi Goldberg leaving The View? The TV star dropped a major hint while chatting with the studio audience on Tuesday, July 26.

During the Q&A with audience members, one fan asked the actress if she planned to release a clothing line one day. Goldberg shared that is not part of the plan, but she is launching a prosecco line, which will release around the holidays.

One of the co-hosts said she could promote the bubbly beverage on the talk shot, but she said she doesn't want to encourage viewers to drink while on The View, hinting that a departure could be in the future.