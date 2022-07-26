'The View': Twitter Reacts To Alyssa Farah Griffin Reportedly Joining As Permanent Co-Host

From the White House to The View!

Former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly in talks to adopt a more permanent role on The View‘s upcoming 26th season, potentially serving as the show’s conservative co-host following a series of guest appearances over the past year.

If negotiations pan out, the ex-White House Director of Strategic Communications will spearhead the long-running daytime talk series alongside the show’s existing panel of co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin as well as Ana Navarro, who also regularly guest-hosts the series.

Meghan McCain previously held the seat as the series’ conservative co-host from 2017 to July 2021.