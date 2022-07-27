The former member of Donald Trump's White House staff will reportedly be joining current panelists Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro on the long running daytime show. However, executives have stayed mum on announcing anything official yet.

“We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time,” an ABC spokesperson said in a Tuesday, July 26, statement. Nevertheless, according to insiders, Griffin has apparently already charmed her way into the good graces of the network's big wigs to nab the permanent spot.