Bringing In New Energy! Producers At 'The View' Did Not Want To Hire Another Meghan McCain After Allegedly Choosing Alyssa Farah Griffin
Producers at The View were ready to turn the page when selecting the show's newest cohost. According to reports, executives did not want a repeat performance of the years of Meghan McCain sitting at the table following all of the backstage drama that ensued.
“They did not want another Meghan McCain,” insiders explained of their requirements for choosing a conservative for the show — which will reportedly be political advisor Alyssa Farah Griffin.
The former member of Donald Trump's White House staff will reportedly be joining current panelists Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro on the long running daytime show. However, executives have stayed mum on announcing anything official yet.
“We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time,” an ABC spokesperson said in a Tuesday, July 26, statement. Nevertheless, according to insiders, Griffin has apparently already charmed her way into the good graces of the network's big wigs to nab the permanent spot.
“Alyssa has a lot of fans at ABC and [ABC News president] Kim Godwin likes her,” the source dished. “She adds a nice dynamic to the table and good conversation."
"[The show has] have a good chunk of conservative viewers, so they need that balance – especially because they tend to slant in the other direction,” another insider alleged, despite incidents like comedian Wanda Sykes pulling out of an appearance last minute due to Griffin being on the show.
The daughter of late senator John McCain had quite a history of drama during her time on The View. As OK! previously reported, after departing the show more than a year ago, reports surfaced of a tension-filled relationship between the blonde political mind and her cohosts.
"Everyone knows the ladies couldn't stand Meghan," an insider said back in July 2021. "Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all. Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan."
