Whoopi Goldberg Gets Muted on 'The View' as She Nearly Curses During Confusing Moment on Live TV: 'I Did Not Say It!'
Oct. 30 2025, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg almost cursed on live TV — but luckily, she caught herself at the last second!
Despite not uttering the expletive, she was muted for a few seconds while talking during the Thursday, October 30, episode of The View.
Whoop Goldberg's Audio Got Cut Off on 'The View'
While announcing that Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the guest on the Tuesday, November 5, episode, Goldberg stated of the government shutdown, "I don't know how many things we agree on, but the one thing we can agree on, this should not be affecting the American people."
"These are decisions that you don't have the right to..." the EGOT winner continued before audio cut out.
How Her Co-Hosts Reacted
Goldberg covered her mouth with her hands as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin started giggling, while Sunny Hostin made a shocked face.
"You caught it!" Griffin pointed out, with the Ghost star then smirking and looking at the crowd.
"Well, you know where I'm at," Goldberg said with a laugh before cutting to commercial.
When the show returned from the break, the actress revealed producers were contacted over the situation.
"Just so we're all clear, our people just got a call, saying, 'Whoopi just said a bad word. Do you have a comment?' I didn't say the bad word. I did not say it," Goldberg pointed out.
"She just thought it," joked Joy Behar, to which her costar replied, "I did."
"But, so, I know that you're sitting, waiting for me to do something, waiting for something to happen. Could you just watch the show? I'd appreciate it if you just watched the show, and then you'll know what really went on," she added. "And do play it back the 50 times that you're gonna do. But let's be realistic."
"The complaint came from a viewer?" asked Behar.
"It came from one of our fans... so I just had to clean that up for them," said Goldberg.
It was soon revealed that Entertainment Weekly was the publication that reached out.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Allegations About Whoopi Goldberg
Goldberg has been in trouble before for almost cursing on the hit ABC talk show, even doing so on the Season 29 premiere of the series, which aired on September 8.
As OK! reported, Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed the actress lashed out at the audience when he was on the show in 2019.
"I’ve been on The View, and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode," he tweeted. "If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks. It was truly epic watching Whoopie [sic] MFing the crowd who turned on her."