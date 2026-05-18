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Whoopi Goldberg Nearly Curses on 'The View' Again as She Slams Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' and 'Offensive' Posts: Watch

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Source: @theview/youtube

The audience cheered after Whoopi Goldberg's funny moment.

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May 18 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg almost cursed on live television yet again.

The near slip-up occurred on the Monday, May 18, episode of The View when the co-hosts discussed Donald Trump's obsession with going on Truth Social posting sprees and sharing AI-generated images, some of which have been deemed racist or inappropriate.

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'We're So Desensitized'

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Photo of 'The View' host questioned why the president goes on late-night social media posting sprees.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' host questioned why the president goes on late-night social media posting sprees.

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted how the country no longer seems to be as interested in the POTUS' social media habits as they once were.

"There is something interesting in this to me. In the first term, it felt like one Trump tweet could drive days of a news cycle," she recalled, referencing the time everyone wondered what the politician meant to say when he tweeted "covfefe."

"We're so desensitized to it [now] that it's hard for even the most offensive or bizarre thing to drive headlines," Griffin stated.

The new mom also highlighted a poll that said "six in 10 Americans say they actively avoid news about" the president because it's so exhausting.

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Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin referred to a poll that more than half of Americans avoid reading news about Donald Trump.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin referred to a poll that more than half of Americans avoid reading news about Donald Trump.

Ana Navarro thinks Trump posts so often to try and "distract" from the "dumpster fire that is this country."

"We cannot lower the standards of what we expect from the president of the United States just because it's Donald Trump," she continued. "No, this is unpresidential, unseemly and stupid!"

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Whoopi Goldberg Catches Herself Before Swearing

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Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg caught herself before almost saying 'bull----' on 'The View.'

Goldberg then chimed in to share, "It's not that they're saying, 'Oh, no more, no more.' They're saying, 'Listen, I don't have time for this.'"

"There are folks on strike, there are people trying to get to their jobs, there are people trying to take care of their sick kids. There are people in the country who are trying to make sense of how they can survive on a daily basis. They don't have time for this bull..." she uttered before catching herself.

"You caught it!" co-host Sunny Hostin exclaimed as the crowd cheered. "You caught it!"

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Americans 'Don't Have Time' for President's Social Media Uploads

Photo of The actress' co-host declared, 'You caught it!' when she nearly swore on live TV.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress' co-host declared, 'You caught it!' when she nearly swore on live TV.

The EGOT winner then moved her mouth around and touched it, joking, "I had something on my lip."

"They don't have time for any of this. They only have time to make sure that they can get through the day with their family safely," she went on to say after the funny moment. "If he's not going to give a d--- about it, you have to. And we do, and November will tell us, really, where we all are as a nation."

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg thinks people are too busy worrying about putting food on the table to care about the president's posts.
Source: mega

Whoopi Goldberg thinks people are too busy worrying about putting food on the table to care about the president's posts.

This is hardly the first time the movie star has been caught nearly using an expletive, doing so on the season premiere in September.

Her most recent full-on slip-up came in January when expressing her outrage over the violet ICE raids, admitting she had been "b-------" about the chaos for months.

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