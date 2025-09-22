Whoopi Goldberg Declares 'No One Silences Us' as 'The View' Co-Hosts Finally Discuss Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension
Sept. 22 2025, Updated 1:18 p.m. ET
The women of The View have finally addressed Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show being suspended for his comments about Charlie Kirk's death.
After the comedian's program was halted by ABC on Wednesday, September 17, the morning show refrained from discussing the situation, which many fans thought was due to their series airing on the same network.
'The View' Stars Discuss Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
However, Whoopi Goldberg broke silence on the drama within the first few seconds of the Monday, September 22, show.
"Now look — did y'all really think we weren't going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel?" she asked. "Have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? So you know no one silences us."
Goldberg also assured friends that reached out to her that The View wasn't being taken off the air.
"We took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first, we did the same thing with Stephen Colbert," she noted, referring to when CBS announced his late-night talk show would end next year.
Goldberg added that their Friday, September 19, episode was pre-recorded, but today, they're live.
"The government can not, can not apply pressure to force someone to be silenced," she declared.
The Ladies Ridicule Donald Trump
The ladies went on to criticize Donald Trump for his response to the situation, as they claimed he doesn't know the first amendment.
"It's not up to [FCC Chair] Brendan Carr. It is not," the Sister Act star said in response to the president's statement. "I don't understand how you are the man in charge of the nation and you still don't understand how the first amendment works."
Sunny Hostin went on to explain the details behind freedom of speech.
Costar Ana Navarro thanked their "loyal viewers for demanding truth and courage from us. We deserve it, you deserve it."
"The part that is so ironic to me, is how the horrible, senseless assassination of Charlie Kirk — a man I disagree with — who stood for debate, who stood for freedom of speech, is being used to silence people and cancel people," she expressed. "I don't understand, how in this country, where the first amendment made to the constitution was to guarantee freedom of the press and freedom of speech, the government itself is using its weight and power to bully and scare people into silence."
Jimmy Kimmel's Comments About Charlie Kirk
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended on September 17 after the eponymous host's comments about the right-wing activist's September 10 murder.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," the comedian stated, despite there being no proof Robinson was a Trump supporter.
Hours before Kimmel's show was set to air, Nexstar said in a public statement: "Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."
The show's future remains up in the air.