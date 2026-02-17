Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Let Joy Behar Ask a 'Question About Drugs' on 'The View' as She Cuts to Commercial Instead

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' co-hosts discussed controversial Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"You know, I’ve walked that path, I have walked that path, and yeah, it is very hard to sometimes clean up, and to get the help you need. It would be helpful if, as the czar, he put some money into a lot of programs that could be helpful," noted Goldberg, who battled addiction in the past. Sara Haines agreed, noting she's disappointed in the country "cutting back" on mental health programs.

Savannah Chrisley Defends RFK Jr.

Source: @theview/x Savannah Chrisley defended RFK Jr.'s position.

"I do believe that when it comes to mental health, the administration is trying to make progress. Because you look at the prison system: the moment mental health facilities closed down, our prison population skyrocketed," the reality star explained. "So it just goes to show that we have failed the American people when it comes to mental health." "But even with HHS… in HHS history, there have only been three doctors that were their secretaries," the Chrisley Knows Best alum added, defending RFK Jr.

Whoopi Goldberg Silences Joy Behar

Source: @theview/youtube The discussion wrapped up by Whoopi Goldberg refusing to let Joy Behar ask a question about drugs.

"Have they all been on heroin?" Behar quipped, referring to the politician's past drug use, to which Chrisley said, "Who knows? Maybe!" "The bottom line is, RFK Jr., we could use some help," Goldberg expressed. Behar then asked, "Can I ask a question about drugs?" "No. We'll be right back," Goldberg stated as she deadpanned to Behar, who laughed in response as they cut to commercial.

The Stars Disagree on Aliens

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar laughed after Whoopi Goldberg shut her down.

Chrisley and the co-hosts disagreed on an array of other hot topics as well, including Barack Obama's confession that he believes in aliens. After Goldberg and Sunny Hostin revealed they also believe in extraterrestrial life, they asked for Chrisley's opinion. "No, I go by the Bible, and there is nowhere in the Bible that says God created aliens," the podcast host explained.

Source: @theview/youtube Savannah Chrisley and Whoopi Goldberg butted heads over the existence of aliens.