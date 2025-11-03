or
BREAKING NEWS
Annoyed Whoopi Goldberg Rips Up Note Sunny Hostin Passes to Her on 'The View' as Comedian Is Urged to Clarify Donald Trump Joke: Watch

Two photos of Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg thought her comment was an obvious joke.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg was visibly annoyed when Sunny Hostin tried to correct her in the middle of the Monday, November 3, episode of The View.

The co-hosts were discussing Donald Trump's recent 60 Minutes interview, where he confessed he doesn't even know the name of the man he recently pardoned.

Photo of Sunny Hostin asked Whoopi Goldberg to clarify a joke about Donald Trump on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin asked Whoopi Goldberg to clarify a joke about Donald Trump on 'The View.'

Ana Navarro chimed in by noting, "[Trump] had said that Joe Biden didn’t know who he was pardoning using an autopen. How come he doesn’t know who this guy is?"

"Because he’s using an autopen!" Goldberg quipped.

Sunny Hostin Issues Disclaimer

As they continued to debunk some of the president's allegations, Goldberg began to speak when Hostin suddenly passed her a note across the table.

"What the h---? What?" the comedian asked in confusion, going on to read what was written on the card. "'We don’t know if Trump used an autopen to pardon…' It was a joke!"

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Up the Note

Photo of The actress ripped up Hostin's note on live TV.
Source: @theview/x

The actress ripped up Hostin's note on live TV.

"We don’t know if Trump used an autopen to pardon him, but we do know that he didn’t know who that crypto guy was," clarified Hostin, a former prosecutor.

"Well, I’m sorry. The hardest thing about this job now... is no one understands nuance," the Oscar winner expressed. "You know when you hear a joke, when somebody’s fooling around, when they’re not saying something specific, especially on this show. I’m very specific when I’m making jokes. You know when I’m making jokes."

Is 'The View' Getting Canceled?

Photo of The FCC Chair said 'it's worthwhile' to 'look into' 'The View' after Stephen Colbert's show was axed.
Source: @theview/x

The FCC Chair said 'it's worthwhile' to 'look into' 'The View' after Stephen Colbert's show was axed.

As OK! reported, after Stephen Colbert's late-night show was canceled and Jimmy Kimmel's series was put on a temporary hiatus, FCC Chair Brendan Carr hinted The View could be next.

"I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View, and some of these other programs that you have, still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore are exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place," he explained in an interview.

Photo of A source claimed 'The View' stars were asked to tone down their anti-Trump comments.
Source: abc

A source claimed 'The View' stars were asked to tone down their anti-Trump comments.

Afterward, an insider told a news outlet that the ladies were asked to tone down their anti-Trump comments.

"They know the writing is on the wall. If the late-night guys can be taken down, daytime isn’t untouchable," the source explained. "ABC doesn’t want — or need — another political controversy."

However, Goldberg turned a blind eye to the request.

"She’s got her EGOT, she’s got her money, she’ll say what she wants," the insider declared. "She’s untouchable and she knows it."

