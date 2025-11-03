Annoyed Whoopi Goldberg Rips Up Note Sunny Hostin Passes to Her on 'The View' as Comedian Is Urged to Clarify Donald Trump Joke: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg was visibly annoyed when Sunny Hostin tried to correct her in the middle of the Monday, November 3, episode of The View. The co-hosts were discussing Donald Trump's recent 60 Minutes interview, where he confessed he doesn't even know the name of the man he recently pardoned.

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin asked Whoopi Goldberg to clarify a joke about Donald Trump on 'The View.'

Ana Navarro chimed in by noting, "[Trump] had said that Joe Biden didn’t know who he was pardoning using an autopen. How come he doesn’t know who this guy is?" "Because he’s using an autopen!" Goldberg quipped.

Sunny Hostin Issues Disclaimer

As they continued to debunk some of the president's allegations, Goldberg began to speak when Hostin suddenly passed her a note across the table. "What the h---? What?" the comedian asked in confusion, going on to read what was written on the card. "'We don’t know if Trump used an autopen to pardon…' It was a joke!"

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Up the Note

Source: @theview/x The actress ripped up Hostin's note on live TV.

"We don’t know if Trump used an autopen to pardon him, but we do know that he didn’t know who that crypto guy was," clarified Hostin, a former prosecutor. "Well, I’m sorry. The hardest thing about this job now... is no one understands nuance," the Oscar winner expressed. "You know when you hear a joke, when somebody’s fooling around, when they’re not saying something specific, especially on this show. I’m very specific when I’m making jokes. You know when I’m making jokes."

Is 'The View' Getting Canceled?

Source: @theview/x The FCC Chair said 'it's worthwhile' to 'look into' 'The View' after Stephen Colbert's show was axed.

As OK! reported, after Stephen Colbert's late-night show was canceled and Jimmy Kimmel's series was put on a temporary hiatus, FCC Chair Brendan Carr hinted The View could be next. "I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View, and some of these other programs that you have, still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore are exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place," he explained in an interview.

Source: abc A source claimed 'The View' stars were asked to tone down their anti-Trump comments.