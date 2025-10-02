Whoopi Goldberg Thinks She's 'Untouchable' Despite Source Claiming 'The View' Was Asked to Stop Talking About Controversial Topics
Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
After the ladies of The View condemned their network ABC's decision to temporarily suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a new report claimed the co-hosts are being asked to tone down their pointed chats.
The alleged suggestion comes after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr claimed the organization may look into getting the show axed for making negative remarks about President Donald Trump.
ABC Doesn't Want Another Controversy With 'The View'
"They know the writing is on the wall," a source told a publication. "If the late-night guys can be taken down, daytime isn’t untouchable. ABC doesn’t want — or need — another political controversy."
The source claimed Whoopi Goldberg isn't at all worried about the gossip: "She’s got her EGOT, she’s got her money, she’ll say what she wants. She’s untouchable and she knows it."
Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was suspended for several days in September after his comments about Charlie Kirk's death, with Nexstar stating they "strongly objected" to his remarks.
At the time, Carr spilled in an interview, "I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View, and some of these other programs that you have, still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore are exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place."
The day after the suspension, The View stars didn't talk about drama on their show, with fans believing ABC wouldn't allow them to. However, they wound up having the conversation the following episode.
"Now look — did y'all really think we weren't going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel?" Goldberg asked. "Have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? So you know no one silences us."
"We took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first, we did the same thing with Stephen Colbert," she continued, referring to when CBS announced his late-night talk show would end next year. "The government can not, can not apply pressure to force someone to be silenced."
Why Did Jimmy Kimmel Get Suspended?
ABC reinstated Kimmel's program last week, but Sinclair broadcasting company still refused to air the series for a few more days.
Kimmel got in trouble for alleging Kirk's murderer, Tyler Robinson, was a Trump advocate without any evidence.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect ] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he expressed, though it was reported Robinson had not voted in the last two presidential elections.