Donald Trump Accused of Looking 'Awful' in '60 Minutes' Interview Amid Health Concerns: 'This Man Is Not Well'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Donald Trump's 2025 '60 Minutes' interview aired on Sunday night, November 2.

Profile Image

Nov. 3 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's physical appearance is being called out by critics after his 60 Minutes interview over the weekend fueled health concerns.

The president of the United States was accused of looking "awful" during the CBS segment on Sunday night, November 2, as his haters continue to run wild with theories about his alleged cognitive and physical decline.

Image of Donald Trump was interviewed by Norah O'Donnell.
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Donald Trump was interviewed by Norah O'Donnell.

Several MAGA opponents took to social media after the 28-minute edited episode aired to tear apart Trump for his apparently disheveled appearance and unhinged responses to contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell's questions.

"This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well!" left-wing political influencer Harry Sisson declared via X on Sunday evening, as another individual insisted, "Man, there's no denying that Trump didn't look well during his 60 Minutes interview."

Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' Interview Deemed a 'Disaster'

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Donald Trump's 2025 '60 Minutes' interview aired on Sunday, November 2.

"'Dripping in sweat' Trump alarms in interview. The Trump 60 Minutes interview was a total disaster," a third critic complained. "He couldn't answer questions about his corruption, was clueless on foreign policy, and continues to defend his tariffs, which are hurting Americans. Trump is a complete LOSER."

Meanwhile a fourth person admitted, "This CBS 60 Minutes interview of Trump is painful to watch. Just prepared biased questioning designed to make Trump look bad, about trivial matters compared to what is going on in the world. The media never learns, which is why Trump, of course, won in 2024."

Image of Donald Trump was accused of looking 'awful' on '60 Minutes.'
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Donald Trump was accused of looking 'awful' on '60 Minutes.'

"Is Trump going to sue 60 Minutes again — this time for making him look like an ugly buffoon? (No editing required)," a fifth hater quipped in reference to a lawsuit the Republican politician filed against CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, over Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview last year.

Paramount Global ultimately reached a $16 million settlement with Trump in July, though the company never issued an apology or admitted to any wrongdoing.

A fifth angered social media user questioned why no one was "talking about what a steaming pile of horse s--- the orange clown looked like tonight on 60 Minutes," claiming, "He's always looked horrible but this is death warmed over 10 times."

Donald Trump's Cognitive Capabilities Questioned by Critics

Image of Donald Trump fueled health concerns with his '60 Minutes' appearance.
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Donald Trump fueled health concerns with his '60 Minutes' appearance.

Aside from his physical appearance, Trump's cognitive capabilities were also called into question as result of his 60 Minutes interview.

The president was accused by critics of having no idea what he's "doing from one moment to the next" after admitting he didn't know who Changpeng "CZ" Zhao was despite pardoning the crypto billionaire on October 23.

Image of Donald Trump claimed he didn't 'know' who the crypto billionaire he recently pardoned was.
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Donald Trump claimed he didn't 'know' who the crypto billionaire he recently pardoned was.

"I don’t know who he is. I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a [Joe] Biden witch hunt," Trump confessed of the wealthy Binance founder — who pleaded guilty to money-laundering violations in November 2023 and was released from prison this past September.

During the interview, O'Donnell pointed out how Zhao's crypto company notably "helped facilitate a $2 billion purchase" of the Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial's stable coin.

