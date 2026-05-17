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The View's Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Backlash After Declaring the U.S. Has Been 'De-Balled'

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Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg sparked backlash on ‘The View.’

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May 17 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg’s latest on-air remark exploded across the internet within hours.

During a heated discussion on The View about President Donald Trump’s comments on the costs of the Iran war, Goldberg delivered a line that quickly became the day’s defining sound bite: “We have been de-balled as a nation, I feel.”

The moment, punctuated by confusion and pushback from co-hosts, was clipped, shared, and debated far beyond the show’s daytime audience.

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The Moment That Took Over the Internet

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Image of She expressed her frustrations with the government.
Source: MEGA

She expressed her frustrations with the government.

Frustrated with what she described as a lack of accountability and direction, she said, “I have no faith in the people running anything. I don’t believe in anybody running this country right now and that’s what makes me nervous.”

Within hours, the clip circulated widely, drawing both outrage and support, and becoming the latest example of how quickly daytime TV moments can dominate the broader media conversation.

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Backlash Builds Over Tone

Image of The on-air remark quickly went viral.
Source: MEGA

The on-air remark quickly went viral.

“There is no room for Whoopi’s outrage and vulgarities on television,” said communication and human behavior expert Dr. Lillian Glass. “People have been thrown off the air for lesser rhetoric and she needs to be off the air.”

Glass argued that Goldberg “has gone too far with this recent hateful and vulgar comment.”

The backlash underscores how certain phrases can trigger a strong reaction.

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Built for the Clip, Not the Conversation

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Source: The View/YOUTUBE

Critics condemned her language on television.

“Every daytime show in 2026 is really two products: the broadcast and the clip,” said Aaron Evans, founder of corporate and strategic communications firm Story Group. “That 12-second sound bite will become what’s viral on social media, what advertisers see the next morning, and what becomes the headline — so hosts are paid to be provocative.”

From that perspective, Goldberg’s remark was exactly the kind of moment that keeps shows like The View relevant in a crowded media landscape.

“The View has understood for years that provocation is its product,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relationss. “Whoopi Goldberg saying the country has been de-balled on daytime television is exactly the kind of line that gets clipped, posted, and debated across every platform before the episode even finishes airing.”

Philip added that phrases like Goldberg’s work because they are “visceral, visual, and impossible to take back.”

When the Moment Becomes the Story

Image of Her blunt remarks dominated online conversation.
Source: MEGA

Her blunt remarks dominated online conversation.

Whether seen as inappropriate or effective, Goldberg’s comment achieved one undeniable outcome: attention.

“The algorithm rewards the moment,” Philip said. “So hosts increasingly speak for the clip, not for the conversation.”

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