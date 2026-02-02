Whoopi Goldberg Shames Trump Administration for Not Redacting Victims' Names in Jeffrey Epstein Files Drop: 'That's a Big Middle Finger to Them'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
The women of The View were outraged that some girls' names weren't redacted in the latest release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
On the Monday, February 2, episode, Whoopi Goldberg targeted Donald Trump's administration for the way they dropped three million pages to the public on Friday, January 30.
"You releasing a zillion emails on Friday, you threw everything out there. It's very clear to me that you don't care," the actress stated. "That's why you left everyone's names in there. You didn’t care enough to redact the names of the [victims]. You knew you were releasing it. Why did you not redact the victims’ names? That’s a middle finger to them, saying, ‘We don’t care, we don’t care what happens to you.'"
"Just remember when you’re voting, who you’re voting for and where they stood on this particular issue, as well as everything else that we’re dealing with," Goldberg told viewers.
The star also slammed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who said that despite all of the shocking new information contained in the files, that "doesn’t allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody." He also stated their review of the documents was "over."
"Here's the thing that everybody should take away from this: What that man said was a big middle finger to every woman out there," she emphasized of Blanche's comments. "It was a 'We don’t care, we don’t really care what they do to you, because we’re in charge and we'll make these decisions.'"
"Make sure you remember this when it comes to voting," she said one more time as she turned to the live audience, who applauded in response.
Elsewhere in the discussion, the ladies shamed those who were seen communicating with Epstein over the years, as back in 2008, he was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution before his s-- trafficking ring was uncovered.
Despite that, people such as Elon Musk continued to keep in touch with him, and alleged 2013 emails caught the Tesla founder trying to visit Epstein's island.
Prior to the emails being unveiled, Musk claimed he always "refused" the pedophile's invites.
Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Musk on The View, though she refrained from directly saying his name.
After noting that the victims are not the ones who should be ashamed, she expressed, "the people who should feel ashamed are these men who knew exactly what he was, knew what they were engaging in. There's one individual, I'll let you look up, but he's one of the most powerful people on the planet, who on Christmas Day, wanted to go to Epstein island. You are sad, you are pathetic — not the women you victimize."