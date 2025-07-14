Whoopi Goldberg Shares Shocking Opinion About Jeffrey Epstein 'List' on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg had a surprising opinion on the debate over whether or not the White House is hiding files relating to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On the Monday, July 14, episode of The View, the co-hosts pointed out how for perhaps the first time, many of Donald Trump's supporters are turning on him and his staffers after the Justice Department announced there were no files — even though years ago, the president and his team alleged otherwise.
'The View' Co-Hosts Discuss Rumored Jeffrey Epstein 'List'
Alyssa Farah Griffin noted the situation is the "biggest fracture in MAGA" thus far, as people feel things "aren't adding up."
"I think the public just feels genuinely lied to," she explained. "We know Epstein was a really bad dude, we know he committed crimes, but the facts that they’re giving us, after years of saying there is a there there and there’s more information, is just not good enough, and it’s not going to go away."
Whoopi Goldberg Defends People Who Flew on Epstein's Plane
Meanwhile, Goldberg shared a different stance.
"No, I don’t believe there’s a list. I don’t believe there’s a list," the EGOT winner emphasized. "I do think that lots of people have been on that plane. Lots of people have been on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. There is no — from what I read, there is no indication that they were ever at the island. All the people in the flight logs. It doesn’t say these people flew into the island. It just says they were on the plane."
- Whoopi Goldberg Confesses to Leaking Fake Gossip to Expose a Mole on 'The View': 'We Did That to See Who Was Talking'
- 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs at Possibility of Former Colleague Donald Trump Going to Jail for 10 Years
- 'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Silences Conservative Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin During Tense Political Discussion
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"So what we are seeing, you know, they’re saying, ‘Well, now, it’s Hillary [Clinton] and [Barack] Obama.’ Now they put the list out. They should just say, ‘Listen, this is what this is,'" Goldberg expressed, referring to how Trump is now claiming other people started the rumor about a list existing.
Though Joy Behar wasn't on the episode, she called the president out on the July 9 installment for changing his tune on Epstein, his former pal.
In a video played on the show, Trump asked Pam Bondi, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this and that. And people are still talking about this guy? This creep?"
On the ABC show, Behar spilled, "he calls him a creep in this particular video. By the way, he seems very defensive to me. But besides that, in 2002, he told New York Magazine, 'I've known Jeff for 15 years. A terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'"
"That's Trump. That's Trump in 2002," Behar stated. "Today he called him a creep. You guys do the math."
Ghislaine Maxwell Could Help Feds in Investigation
Meanwhile, a source told a news outlet that Epstein's pal Ghislaine Maxwell — who's currently in jail for helping him run a s-- trafficking ring — would be willing to spill what she knows about the alleged files.
"She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story," the source said. "No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."