Whoopi Goldberg Shares Shocking Opinion About Jeffrey Epstein 'List' on 'The View'

Though Joy Behar wasn't on the episode, she called the president out on the July 9 installment for changing his tune on Epstein, his former pal.

In a video played on the show, Trump asked Pam Bondi, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this and that. And people are still talking about this guy? This creep?"

On the ABC show, Behar spilled, "he calls him a creep in this particular video. By the way, he seems very defensive to me. But besides that, in 2002, he told New York Magazine, 'I've known Jeff for 15 years. A terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'"

"That's Trump. That's Trump in 2002," Behar stated. "Today he called him a creep. You guys do the math."