Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Joy Behar's Question on 'The View' for Second Straight Episode: 'I'm Not Going to Let You Ask That'
Feb. 18 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Joy Behar got shut down on The View for the second episode in a row!
On Wednesday, February 18, the comedian was scolded by her costars as they talked to Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie about Hallow's Pray40 Lent Prayer Challenge.
Mark Wahlberg 'Got Into a Lot of Trouble' When He Was Younger
The actor explained that he first turned to faith when he "got into a lot of trouble when I was younger."
"That kind of discipline has afforded me now so many wonderful things and I want to share that with people," he stated. "And I certainly want to help kids avoid making the same mistakes I made when I was younger."
Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Joy Behar
"What was the worst thing you did?" Behar asked while a smile, prompting some of her co-hosts, such as Whoopi Goldberg, to laugh or groan and try to dismiss her inquiry.
"You know what, I’m not gonna let you ask that question," the Ghost actress said.
Goldberg and Behar then exchanged inaudible words about the awkward moment as the Ted star admitted, "It's a long list."
"The worst thing that I did was probably follow others when I should’ve been more of a leader," the father-of-four continued. "But that’s very, very difficult to do at a young age, when you’re easily influenced and in a bad area."
"See? Good answer," Behar declared.
The former model has been open about his troubled past, which included racially charged attacks and jail time. In 1988, he plead guilty to felony assault after verbally and physically attacking two Vietnamese-American men while on drugs. Wahlberg was originally sentenced to three months behind bars but spent only 45 days in jail.
Whoopi Goldberg Cut to Commercial When Joy Behar Asked a Question on February 17
As OK! reported, Goldberg also refused to let Behar ask a question on the Tuesday, February 17, episode of the ABC series as they discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial actions as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
After Goldberg — who like RFK Jr., is a recovering drug addict — suggested the country needs to do better with healthcare costs, Behar said, "Can I ask a question about drugs?"
"No. We'll be right back," Goldberg stated, prompting Behar and her costars to laugh as the show cut to commercial.