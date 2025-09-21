or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg
OK LogoNEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Shocks 'The View' Audience With Vaccination Poll

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg polled 'The View' audience about vaccines live on-air.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg addressed "declining trust in childhood vaccines" during a candid discussion at the "Hot Topics" table on The View.

The moderator turned the talk show into an impromptu health checkup as she polled the studio audience on their vaccination status live on-air, prompting Joy Behar to jokingly quip, "If you're not, don't come back."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of a Nurse
Source: Mega

Whoopi Goldberg cited a poll which said one in six trust vaccines for children.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Source: The View/YouTube

'The View' discussed growing vaccine skepticism in America.

Article continues below advertisement

As the show returned from a commercial break, the EGOT-winning star of Ghost and Sister Act broached the topic of rising vaccination skepticism in America.

"This is so crazy, but as cold and flu season arrives, a new Washington Post poll found that one in six American parents are rejecting vaccine recommendations," the 69-year-old said.

Article continues below advertisement

"The majority of parents still support immunizations, but there's been a declining trust in childhood vaccines since the pandemic. When did people stop trusting their pediatricians? That's the person who has your baby!"

Turning to the audience, Goldberg posed a direct question, "Can I just ask one question? Everybody who's been vaccinated in this audience, just put your hand up?"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'The View' Audience
Source: The View/YouTube

'The View' hosts asked the audience who's been vaccinated.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The camera captured co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin raising their hands, and most of the audience followed suit. However, one woman sat with her arms crossed.

"And you're all still alive. Okay. I'm just checking," she remarked humorously.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Mpox Immunization and 'The View' Hosts
Source: Mega; The View/YouTube

'The View' hosts called vaccine hesitancy 'terrifying.'

Article continues below advertisement

Amidst the discussion, Behar chimed in, "If you're not, don't come back," and Hostin transitioned to address the implications of the vaccine hesitancy.

"I think it's terrifying," Hostin said. "There's this notion that I don't have to get vaccinated because everyone else is vaccinated, and there will be herd immunity." She noted that to achieve effective herd immunity, 95 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated, yet only 92 percent of children are immunized against diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and polio.

Article continues below advertisement
Compsite Photos of Whoopi Goldberg and Robert Redford
Source: Mega; The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg later informed the audience of Robert Redford's death.

Hostin emphasized the stakes: "Do you know how many children can become severely ill or perhaps — God forbid — die? Global immunization efforts have saved an estimated 154 million lives. That's six lives every minute — 95 percent of those lives are children. As a parent myself, I had both of my kids vaccinated… but I do wonder why a parent would make the choice not to protect their child?"

In an unexpected turn, Goldberg later stunned the studio audience with breaking news of Robert Redford's passing earlier that day. Gasps echoed in the room as she delivered the information live on air, surprising an audience that had been cut off from news updates due to phone restrictions during a pre-taped segment.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.