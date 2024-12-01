Demi Moore Admits She Took a 'Risk' Filming 'Ghost' as She Remembers Thinking 'This Could Be a F------ Disaster'
For Demi Moore, the risk was worth the reward.
While on a recent episode of Sean Evans’ Hot Ones, the actress, 62, opened up about taking a chance on projects she wasn’t sure about, including 2024’s The Substance and 1989’s Ghost.
While eating the spicy wings, Moore said, “It really means that it was holding something that was worth the risk,” referring to how she thought The Substance could be “something extraordinary or could be an absolute disaster.”
“And I felt that way also about Ghost because it had so many different genres mixed together that, truly, I thought, ‘This could either be amazing or a f------ disaster,’” the mother-of-three recalled.
“Either way, it’s usually the kind of juice that says, ‘Step in. Take the risk. Roll the dice. Let’s see what happens,’” she added.
Moore then commented on the threat of the “loss of the cinema experience” due to streaming services.
“I think the risk — not just in cinema, but in life in general — is that we’re moving towards too much isolation,” she shared. “I think it’s our communal experience that allows us to connect with one another when we have those shared experiences. While I truly love streaming, appreciate it and think that there is an aspect that is quite additive for all of us, I hope that we can find a middle ground with bringing us all back to the theater, too, to really not lose that.”
As OK! previously reported, the longtime actress recently opened up about how Hollywood affected her body image over the years.
In a new interview published on November 14, Moore revealed she developed an eating disorder after facing immense pressure from producers urging her to stay skinny.
"There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger," she told Elle. "The perfect example is when I was told to lose weight multiple times. The producer pulled me aside. It was very embarrassing and humiliating."
Moore added: "But that’s just one thing. How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way — that’s on me."
The Striptease star — who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 69 — noted that Scout has taught her the importance of self-love.
She recalled he middle child telling her, "'Quit wasting time focusing on all that I’m not, when I could be celebrating all that I am.'"
"And that, for me, is exactly it," Moore shared. "While we’re so focused on what we’re not, we miss out on the beauty of all that we are. The thing is, I do have love for my body, but it’s more about appreciation — I can really appreciate all that my body does for me now, not just how it looks."