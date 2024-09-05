Why Are Celebrities Embracing Cryptocurrencies? A Look into This Phenomenon's History and Psychology

Cryptocurrencies have moved away from being a niche interest among tech enthusiasts to being mainstream stores of value, which has attracted a wide range of individuals to them, including celebrities.

However, to understand why celebrities in particular have been increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies we need to look at the history of this phenomenon and the psychological factors behind it.

The history of celebrities being involved with cryptocurrencies can be traced to the early 2010s when the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, started gaining traction due to its increased adoption by various sectors, like e-commerce, hospitality, and some of the best Bitcoin casinos that we have today.