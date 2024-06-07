Ashton Kutcher Clarifies Comments on Using AI in Movies After Backlash, Claims 'Acting Like It Doesn't Exist Will Be Catastrophic'
Ashton Kutcher is clarifying his comments about wanting to use more AI in movies.
The subject came about while the actor and Google CEO Eric Schmidt were having a discussion about how "technology is disrupting the film industry and changing the way creativity is approached."
When the star explained he sees many benefits to AI, he received swift backlash by countless individuals both in and out of the film industry, so he took to social media to give more context to his views.
"I don't think AI will replace the film industry or creative arts. It's an amazing tool that we should learn to work with to become more prolific and efficient as artist," the dad-of-two, 46, tweeted. "In the same way we use Avid, final draft, greenscreen, Led bg and other technical tools. Acting like it doesn't exist will be catastrophic."
"Jobs will change, denying that is turning a blind eye to facts," the That '70s Show alum explained. "There use [sic] to be someone that taped the film together. There use to be someone that checked the gate. We need to be prepared and understand what's coming."
It was just a few days prior that Kutcher praised OpenAI’s generative tool, Sora, as it "can generate any footage that you want."
"You can create good 10, 15-second videos that look very real. It still makes mistakes. It still doesn’t quite understand physics. … But if you look at the generation of this that existed one year ago as compared to Sora, it’s leaps and bounds," he spilled.
"In fact, there’s footage in it that I would say you could easily use in a major motion picture or a television show," Kutcher continued. "Why would you go out and shoot an establishing shot of a house in a television show when you could just create the establishing shot for $100?"
The What Happens in Vegas lead noted it costs thousands of dollars to shoot a typical action scene, but with the new technology, you can do it for less and avoid hiring a stunt person, as AI could create the clip on its own.
The Hollywood star even went as far as to say AI is capable of rendering "a whole movie."
"You’ll just come up with an idea for a movie, then it will write the script, then you’ll input the script into the video generator and it will generate the movie," Kutcher said. "Instead of watching some movie that somebody else came up with, I can just generate and then watch my own movie."
