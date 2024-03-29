DJ Khaled Admits His Upcoming 14th Studio Album Is His 'Most Important'
DJ Khaled is preparing for the release of his new project, and he's using the diversity of Miami and his personal evolution to curate a body of work unlike anything he's done before.
"This is my 14th album and it's going to be different and unique from all the other great ones because we made it through to the 14th one," Khaled exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with DJEEP. "This is not a regular album because my imagination and my inspiration are at a high right now."
"I can't wait to share with the world when the time is right for me to tell you the title, you'll see where that other inspiration came from," the Disc Jockey shares. "This is my most important album."
Khaled's music often functions as an auditory experience that quickly evolves into a passport and time machine, as listeners can hear samples from around the world and various decades.
"I like touching different channels, different sounds, different energy and different instruments," Khaled says. "I'm blessed to be living in Miami for over 30 years. What is so beautiful about Miami is there's so much culture."
"If I want to you want to listen to Jamaican reggae, you want to go to Haiti, Cuba, Puerto Rico or the Middle East, you can do that here," he boasts.
Although Khaled is best known for his impact on the Hip-Hop genre, he's moved by R&B artists and the Motown era.
"I think about all the music that I loved as a kid and to where I'm at now," Khaled gushes. "It was hip hop and also Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, the Isley Brothers and Bob James. There are so many people I just love from Barry White to...the list goes on and on."
Khaled also revealed he's leaned on his faith and his family while chasing his dreams.
"When you have God, you know there's no limits," he admits. "If the passion isn't there, just go find it, and if you can't find it, talk to God. My passion is always at a high 24 hours a day because I love my kids. My kids give me superpowers."
While on stage or relaxing at home with his family, Khaled relies on DJEEP's long-lasting lighters to set the mood.
"I love candles," the performer admits. "I use DJEEP in the house and in the studio."
"This particular lighter is perfect for me because you could use this like 3500 times, this one like it's my style," he notes.