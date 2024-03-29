DJ Khaled Admits His Upcoming 14th Studio Album Is His 'Most Important'

"This is my 14th album and it's going to be different and unique from all the other great ones because we made it through to the 14th one," Khaled exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with DJEEP. "This is not a regular album because my imagination and my inspiration are at a high right now."

"I can't wait to share with the world when the time is right for me to tell you the title, you'll see where that other inspiration came from," the Disc Jockey shares. "This is my most important album."