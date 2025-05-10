Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Timeline: From Unexpected First Encounter to Their Controversial Romance
2021: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Met
Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, met on a flight from the Boston area to Florida in February 2021, TMZ reported.
At the time, the former New England Patriots coach signed one of her textbooks with the text, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic!"
2023: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Were Spotted Together on Multiple Occasions
In January 2023, Belichick and Hudson were spotted together in New Orleans for the first time. They were also photographed enjoying a cozy dinner date in September of the same year.
May 2024: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Became a Hot Topic on 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady'
As the romance rumors heated up, former Patriots team members cheekily teased Belichick about his relationship and the massive age gap.
Rob Gronkowski said, "Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend."
"When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, 'The next one.' Now that I'm retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl's house at 6 a.m. a few months ago," Tom Brady shared, referencing a leaked footage of Belichick sneaking out of Hudson's place.
June 2024: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Was Confirmed
After months of speculation, TMZ confirmed Belichick and Hudson had been dating for over a year. While the couple did not address the report at the time, they made a public outing in Nantucket, Mass., where they were seen riding on their bikes in July 2024.
2024: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Made More Public Appearances Together
Belichick and Hudson started sharing their summer adventures after the 73-year-old football coach joined Instagram in September.
"This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the 'Gram, Billy!!!!" the former cheerleader wrote when she gave her man a shout-out on the social media platform.
October 2024: A Source Said Bill Belichick Has Become a 'Different' Person Since Dating Jordon Hudson
Amid Belichick and Hudson's blooming romance, a source claimed the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has changed since he began dating his muse.
"Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He's got sweat socks older than her," Belichick's pal jokingly told Life & Style. "But he's undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where's-the-party guy."
Another source said Hudson brings happiness to Belichick, and he "seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful."
"It's obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth," the source added.
Meanwhile, a separate insider exclusively told Daily Mail the twosome might tie the knot soon.
"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," said the source.
They continued, "He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy."
December 2024: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Belichick and Hudson officially made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Museum Gala in December 2024.
Following their appearance, Hudson said it was "saturated with all my favorite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits."
She added, "We created so many great memories together while supporting a great cause; my heart is filled to the brim!!!"
February 2025: Jordon Hudson Paid Tribute to Bill Belichick at the 2025 Super Bowl
In February, Hudson sweetly honored Belichick and his career by wearing a black leather jacket adorned with several NFL patches during their 2025 Super Bowl appearance.
"I designed and created this piece with my own bare hands," she said of her up-cycled ensemble, which had patches of Belichick's 12 Super Bowl appearances. "And yes, it is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy. Funny how much things change in time, don't ya think?"
May 2025: Bill Belichick Gave a Shout-Out to Jordon Hudson in His Memoir
Belichick mentioned Hudson in the acknowledgements of his new memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football, out on May 6.
"Thank you to my idea mill and creative muse, Jordon Hudson," he wrote.