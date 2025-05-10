Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Timeline: From Unexpected First Encounter to Their Controversial Romance

Amid Belichick and Hudson's blooming romance, a source claimed the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has changed since he began dating his muse.

"Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He's got sweat socks older than her," Belichick's pal jokingly told Life & Style. "But he's undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where's-the-party guy."

Another source said Hudson brings happiness to Belichick, and he "seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful."

"It's obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth," the source added.

Meanwhile, a separate insider exclusively told Daily Mail the twosome might tie the knot soon.

"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," said the source.

They continued, "He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy."