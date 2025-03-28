Priyanka Chopra Displays Her Toned Tummy in Sultry Photo While Supporting Husband Nick Jonas

The actress, 42, showed off her toned tummy in a stunning mirror selfie post on March 26. In the photo, Chopra is sporting a baby yellow sports bra and low-rise jeans that bare her belly-button piercing.

The Quantico star shared several sweet snapshots from the concert in her photo dump, including a behind-the-scenes video from backstage dancing with Jonas to DNCE's "Cake By the Ocean." In another clip of her man on the stage, she panned to the audience, who were waving their flashlights in the air for the band.

Chopra was in New York City this week to cheer on her husband at JonasCon, a fan convention celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Jonas Brothers . For the event, Priyanka stepped out in a casual denim jacket, accessorized with a Bvlgari handbag with gold detailing on the top.

The actress also included a picture of the Jonas Brothers' set list from their show at Sky Stage at the American Dream mall in New Jersey. The band performed throwback hits and more recent chart-toppers, including "Toothbrush," "Jealous," "Cake By the Ocean," "Leave Before You Love Me," "Burnin' Up" and "Sucker."

Priyanka Chopra sat in the audience to cheer on Nick Jonas' new Broadway show, 'The Last Five Years.'

Aside from JonasCon, Chopra sat in the audience for a preview of Jonas' Broadway performance in The Last Five Years. The Disney alum plays Jamie, an aspiring writer who falls in love with a rising actress named Cathy (Adrienne Warren). The show officially opens on April 6 and runs through June 22.

The last time the actor, 32, took the Broadway stage was in 2012, when he starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In 2023, he had a brief theater residency, Jonas Brothers on Broadway: 5 Albums, 5 Nights.

For her part, Chopra is also staying busy with acting. She stars in the upcoming films Heads of State and The Bluff and will also appear in Season 2 of Citadel.