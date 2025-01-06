Priyanka Chopra Wears Spicy Red Bikini During Beach Vacation With Husband Nick Jonas and Their Daughter Malti: Photos

"Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories ❤️," the Quantico star captioned an Instagram carousel of images shared on Friday, January 3.

The first photo featured a solo shot of Chopra wearing a two-piece, yellow-orange workout set while stretching on a ledge in front of a scenic beachfront background.