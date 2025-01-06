Priyanka Chopra Wears Spicy Red Bikini During Beach Vacation With Husband Nick Jonas and Their Daughter Malti: Photos
It's not a red dress, but a bikini will do!
Priyanka Chopra, 42, posted a rare picture of herself in a crimson-colored two-piece swimsuit while vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her husband, Nick Jonas, 32, and their daughter, Malti, who turns three on January 15.
"Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories ❤️," the Quantico star captioned an Instagram carousel of images shared on Friday, January 3.
The first photo featured a solo shot of Chopra wearing a two-piece, yellow-orange workout set while stretching on a ledge in front of a scenic beachfront background.
The second snap showcased the brunette bombshell posing in a red-hot bikini alongside Jonas, as their adorable daughter played in the ocean next to them.
Jonas sported an all-black outfit for the occasion, while Chopra accessorized her stunning look with a matching red hat and white sunglasses.
The Jonas Brothers band member positioned his hand on his wife's waist, as her arm rested on his shoulder.
Another photo featured Chopra leaning her head back laughing with her legs extended onto Jonas' chair across from her. In a separate snap, the lovebirds looked into each other's eyes while lying in the sand with their toddler.
The final photo shared in the Citadel actress' social media slideshow portrayed Chopra floating in a pool in a pretty pink bikini.
In the comments section of the post, many of Chopra's 92.6 million Instagram followers gushed over the mom-of-one's flawless features and her precious family.
"Absolutely love the two of you together!!! Such a beautiful couple!!!" one fan expressed of Chopra and Jonas — who tied the knot in 2018 — as another admirer added, "Life is beautiful… You are beautiful. And most beautiful is the love that shines through."
"Truth be told the world wouldn’t be able to handle the hotness if Nick took of his shirt in slide 2 🤭🫣," a third supporter joked, while a fourth fan declared: "The second pic is EVERYTHING ❤️… stay blessed @priyankachopra."
After coming home from her tropical trip, Chopra shared a silly meme to her Instagram Story about dreading "going back to work after being on vacation."
While Chopra ended the year away with her husband and daughter, the family-of-three stayed put in Los Angeles, Calif., when celebrating Christmas roughly one week prior.
"It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday. ❤️🧑🏽🎄," she captioned a photo of herself and loved ones wearing matching festive pajamas.