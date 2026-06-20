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J.D. Vance Admits 'The View' Host Joy Behar Is 'Tougher Than Iranians' 

split of JD Vance, Joy Behar.
Source: MEGA

While being grilled on his lack of experience in foreign policy, Vice President J.D. Vance said Joy Behar's 'tougher than Iranians.'

June 20 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance joked that The View host Joy Behar is "way tougher than the Iranians" during a press briefing. His comments were made in response to critics who questioned his qualifications and his lack of foreign policy experience for handling high-stakes diplomatic peace negotiations with Iran.

Vance's remarks came during a news conference following the signing of a preliminary peace pact and an initial 60-day ceasefire between the United States and Tehran.

During the briefing, a reporter asked Vance if he was worried about becoming President Donald Trump's "fall guy" if the negotiations fell through.

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image of J.D. Vance recently appeared on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/X

J.D. Vance recently appeared on 'The View.'

Dismissing the concern, Vance stated that Trump was merely joking and then referenced his recent appearance on the daytime talk show.

"I have seen some progressive criticisms of me personally... And I would point those progressive critics to the fact that just two days ago, I spent over an hour on The View. So I actually have great experience in very hostile negotiations... I mean, look, Joy Behar is way tougher than the Iranians. And she and I are best friends now. So we're gonna get to a good place here. We're already at a good place.”

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image of J.D. Vance was asked about his book on the talk show.
Source: @thewview/X

J.D. Vance was asked about his book on the talk show.

The aspiring 2028 Republican presidential hopeful added, “It's just a question of whether we can really get the icing on the top of fundamentally transforming Iran's relationship with the world.”

Vance appeared on the show to discuss his book. He faced tough questioning from Behar and Ana Navarro regarding Trump’s inflation comments, with Behar famously interrupting to ask if he was "his interpreter or his vice president.”

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image of Joy Behar said the VP has a 'good vibe.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar said the VP has a 'good vibe.'

Despite the tension, Behar later shared on The View’s "Behind the Table" podcast that she does not believe Vance is a "bad guy" and had even joked with him during a commercial break that he "has a good vibe," suggesting he run for president.

She clarified this was not an endorsement, and she still plans to vote for Democrats.

image of Joy Behar said she won't be voting for the VP for president if he runs.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar said she won't be voting for the VP for president if he runs.

When The View producer Brian Teta asked if Behar was actually endorsing Vance, she immediately clarified, “No, no, because I'm not voting for him anyway, especially if he runs against one of the good Democrats that we have out there. I've never voted for a Republican in my life.”

Vance still ran with her compliment, saying, "So, Joy said when we were off air that I'm fine, which I think is about the best endorsement that I'm going to get out of Joy Behar, for a Republican. Thank you. Graded on a curve here at The View!"

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