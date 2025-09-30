Why Is Jay Cutler in Jail? Inside Kristin Cavallari’s Ex's Life Behind Bars in Tennessee
Sept. 30 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Jay Cutler has reported to a Tennessee jail on Monday, September 29, following a high-profile arrest last year.
Scroll down to find out what led to the former NFL star's lockup.
Why Was Jay Cutler Arrested?
Cutler was arrested in Franklin, Tenn., after authorities responded to a minor traffic collision in October 2024. The football player rear-ended a vehicle, and police “noticed a strong odor of alcohol on him,” per WSMV. When asked by authorities if he had any alcoholic beverages that evening, he replied, “A little bit.”
The former first-round pick allegedly offered the other driver $2,000 to flee the scene and not call the police, according to legal documents.
"Cutler was also slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes," the Franklin Police Department alleged in a press release. "Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."
In addition, police spotted "two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol," according to reports.
What Was Jay Cutler Charged With?
Following his October 2024 arrest, Cutler was charged with DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violating implied consent laws and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.
Cutler was also sued by Perry Lee, the person he hit during the incident. Lee’s attorney Sydney Pierce claimed in a lawsuit filed September 2 that Lee has “endured physical pain and mental suffering,” as well as a “loss of enjoyment of life as a direct and proximate result of the collision," per People.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Did Jay Cutler Plead Guilty?
Cutler pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI on August 26. In exchange for the guilty plea, Williamson County prosecutors dismissed the weapons charge the athlete was facing. Cutler was sentenced to four days behind bars.
Cutler was also ordered to pay a $350 fine, serve a year of unsupervised probation, have his license suspended for a year and attend a DUI safety course.
When Does Jay Cutler Get Released From Jail?
The former athlete is expected to remain in custody until around 10 a.m. on Friday, October 3.
Apart from his talents in the NFL, Cutler is best known for being married to reality TV alum Kristin Cavallari. The two were married from 2013 to 2022 and now co-parent their three children.