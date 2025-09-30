Why Is Jay Cutler in Jail? Inside Kristin Cavallari’s Ex's Life Behind Bars in Tennessee

Jay Cutler is expected to spend four days in jail.

Scroll down to find out what led to the former NFL star's lockup.

Jay Cutler has reported to a Tennessee jail on Monday, September 29, following a high-profile arrest last year.

Jay Cutler was arrested in October 2024 after rear-ending another vehicle.

Cutler was arrested in Franklin, Tenn., after authorities responded to a minor traffic collision in October 2024. The football player rear-ended a vehicle, and police “noticed a strong odor of alcohol on him,” per WSMV. When asked by authorities if he had any alcoholic beverages that evening, he replied, “A little bit.”

The former first-round pick allegedly offered the other driver $2,000 to flee the scene and not call the police, according to legal documents.

"Cutler was also slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes," the Franklin Police Department alleged in a press release. "Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."

In addition, police spotted "two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol," according to reports.