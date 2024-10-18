Jay Cutler Arrested for Gun Possession While Driving Under the Influence in Tennessee — See Retired NFL Star's Mugshot
Jay Cutler found himself behind bars after he was pulled over for driving while intoxicated on Thursday, October 17.
The former NFL star was booked into the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee after being arrested for a DUI in the city of Franklin. Other charges included failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law and possession of a handgun while under the influence, per a news outlet.
In a mugshot photo obtained by the news publication, Cutler — who is the ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari — could be seen looking scruffy and unhappy.
Cutler was released later Thursday night on a $5,000 bond, a rep for the Franklin Police Department revealed. Specific details as to what led up to cops putting him in handcuffs remain unknown at this time.
The retired quarterback played in the NFL for a total of 12 seasons, most of which were spent with the Chicago Bears. He made his start in the league, however, with the Denver Broncos and completed his professional football career with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.
Cutler briefly signed a deal to become a sportscaster for NFL on Fox in 2017, but instead opted to be the Dolphins backup quarterback before officially retiring after that season. He never ended up appearing on any sports broadcast channels, but previously said he would "love" the opportunity to do so.
Aside from football, Cutler had a separate career as a reality star alongside his ex-wife. The duo tied the knot in 2013 — though their marriage didn't make it to a decade, as they finalized their divorce in 2022.
The couple, who starred on their reality show Very Cavallari for three seasons between the years of 2018 and 2020, share three children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.
In October 2021, Cavallari referred to divorcing Cutler as "the best decision" she's "ever made."
"The thing with Jay is, we aren't getting our divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other," the Laguna Beach star explained during an appearance on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast. "And so I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off."
Cavallari said she questioned her decision to legally end her marriage from Cutler — and even went on a few dates post-split to make sure she made the correct choice.
"But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right decision,'" she candidly confessed at the time.
During an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast in August 2022, The Hills star doubled down on toxicity being the reason for her breakup.
"It was toxic. I think period, end of story. That's all I kind of need to say," Cavallari admitted, noting she makes an effort not to go into detail about the negative parts of her relationship with Cutler out of respect for their children.
"Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say. If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f------ tell you but you know, that's their dad and my oldest Googles us now, and I just want to be very careful," Cavallari mentioned. "My mom never said anything bad about my dad growing up and I really respected that, and I want to be that kind of mom."
