NEWS Jay Cutler Faces Jail Time Following DUI Plea Deal Source: Mega Jay Cutler will serve four days in jail after reaching a plea deal related to his DUI and gun possession charges. OK! Staff Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jay Cutler is set to serve four days in jail after reaching a plea deal related to his DUI and gun possession charges. In a Tennessee courtroom Tuesday, August 26, the former NFL quarterback, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI. Prosecutors dropped the gun possession charge once Cutler forfeited the weapon.

Source: Mega Jay Cutler will serve four days in jail and pay a $350 fine.

Cutler's sentence, which begins within 30 days, comes with a fine of $350. In addition to his jail time, he will face one year of supervised probation and is required to submit to regular and random drug tests. His driving privileges have also been revoked. Cutler was arrested in October 2024 in Franklin, Tenn. The charges included DUI, gun possession, failure to exercise due care and violation of implied consent law. According to the Franklin Police Department, Cutler rear-ended another vehicle and allegedly tried to flee the scene. Reports indicate that he offered the other driver $2,000 to avoid calling the police.

Source: Mega The former NFL quarterback was married to Kristin Cavallari.

When officers arrived, they found Cutler visibly intoxicated. A search of his white Ram truck revealed two firearms, including a loaded pistol. Kristin Cavallari, Cutler's ex-wife, spoke out about the incident, expressing her hopes for his recovery. She shared her thoughts during a podcast episode shortly after Cutler's arrest, stating, "I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best, and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs, but that’s the only thing I will be saying about it publicly."

Source: Mega Jay Cutler will face one year of supervised probation and random drug testing.

Cavallari, who shares three children with Cutler — Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11 and Saylor, 9 — and the athlete have had a rocky relationship post-divorce. Recently, Cutler accused Cavallari of lying about not receiving money from their divorce settlement on his podcast, "Take It Outside." He asserted, "It’s irresponsible. I think it’s reckless. I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got." Cutler emphasized his point by stating that he possesses a divorce decree from a judge detailing the financial arrangements.

Source: Mega Kristin Cavallari hopes Jay Cutler gets the help he needs.