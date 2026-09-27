or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jonathan Taylor Thomas
OK LogoNEWS

Why Jonathan Taylor Thomas Could Be Arrested as a Passenger During a DUI Stop

Photo of Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
Source: MEGA

Police detained the actor after he allegedly left the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was not driving when police stopped a vehicle for a DUI investigation, but his conduct as a passenger allegedly led to his arrest.

The 45-year-old Home Improvement alum was detained September 21 in Westlake Village, Calif., after authorities pulled over the vehicle in which he was riding.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was arrested during a DUI investigation.

“The driver was being detained for DUI investigation,” a law enforcement source told a publication. “Sometime during the investigation, Mr. Taylor decided he would exit the vehicle.”

Deputies said Thomas refused instructions to sit back down and obstructed the investigation. He was arrested for alleged obstruction and public intoxication, booked at 1:50 a.m. and released more than 34 hours later.

Article continues below advertisement

When a Stop Becomes an Arrest

Image of Authorities accused Jonathan Taylor Thomas of refusing instructions and obstructing the investigation.
Source: MEGA

Authorities accused Jonathan Taylor Thomas of refusing instructions and obstructing the investigation.

“The Fourth Amendment requires that any seizure of a person be reasonable within the meaning of the law,” said Geoffrey S. Corn, director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University School of Law, who is not involved in the case.

“But not all seizures are the same,” he explained.

Police may briefly detain someone when they have reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing, a lower threshold than the probable cause required for an arrest.

“Reasonable suspicion justifies only a ‘brief investigatory seizure’ for the purpose of confirming or negating the suspicion,” Corn said. “In many cases, the suspicion is confirmed and ‘blossoms’ to probable cause, then justifying arrest.”

If officers do not establish probable cause, however, they must end the detention.

MORE ON:
Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Passengers Are Subject to Police Direction

Image of A legal expert explained how police directions applied to passengers during traffic stops.
Source: MEGA

A legal expert explained how police directions applied to passengers during traffic stops.

Although Thomas was not suspected of driving under the influence, passengers can still be directed by officers during a lawful traffic stop.

“Police may automatically require both driver and passengers to exit a vehicle during a lawful stop — one based on RS or PC,” Corn said, using initialisms for reasonable suspicion and probable cause.

In Thomas’ case, authorities allege that he did the reverse by leaving the vehicle after being told to remain inside. Whether his actions legally amounted to obstruction would depend on the circumstances and whether the deputies’ instructions were lawful.

Corn said the practical boundary between a temporary detention and an arrest is not always obvious at the scene.

“For an arrest to be reasonable, police must always have probable cause,” he noted.

No Charges Have Been Filed

Image of Prosecutors had not filed charges against the former ‘Home Improvement’ star.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors had not filed charges against the former ‘Home Improvement’ star.

The district attorney’s office has not filed charges against Thomas, although prosecutors may still review the case and bring charges within the applicable statute of limitations.

Thomas largely withdrew from acting in the early 2000s after starring as Randy Taylor on Home Improvement. He made several appearances on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing between 2013 and 2015 but has otherwise maintained a low public profile.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.