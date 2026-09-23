'Home Improvement' Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Detained After Alleged Run-In With Police
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 4:56 p.m. ET
Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas was detained in California.
Sources alleged that the 45-year-old actor was in the passenger seat of a car that was pulled over on Monday, September 21, in Westlake Village, Calif., at around 12:30 a.m.
The former child star allegedly exited the vehicle after being told by police to stay inside, while at the traffic stop near Westlake Boulevard and Townsgate Road.
Why Was Jonathan Taylor Thomas Arrested?
According to records obtained by TMZ, he was "uncooperative" and refused to follow police instructions.
After her exited the vehicle, police reportedly conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver's identity has not been revealed.
Thomas was also reportedly intoxicated and resisted police instructions. After he was detained, Thomas was taken to Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.
"During the investigation, [Thomas] stepped out of the vehicle and became uncooperative and resistant, and was subsequently arrested for [being] drunk in public," police said in a statement to The Sun.
The actor, who was released a short time after the incident, was charged with obstructing or resisting an officer and public intoxication. He has not spoken out about the arrest.
Thomas has kept a low profile since stepping away from his role as Randy on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement in 1998, at the beginning of the show's eighth and final season.
He got his start as a young actor in roles such as young Simba in The Lion King, Kevin on The Bradys and Ben in Man of the House.
But since shying away from the spotlight, the 1990s heartthrob has rarely been seen or heard from, making very few public appearances.
"I never took the fame too seriously," he told People in 2013. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."
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When Was Jonathan Taylor Thomas Last Seen Publicly?
Thomas was last seen in a rare public photo amid a mini-reunion with his Home Improvement costars Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith, which Richardson posted to her social media.
"My other boys," she captioned the July 29 upload of two of her three on-screen sons.
Before their reunion this year and his recent arrest, Thomas' last public appearance was in 2021 when he was photographed walking his dogs in Los Angeles, Calif.
After leaving Hollywood, Thomas attended Harvard, Columbia and St. Andrew’s University in Scotland, graduating in 2010 with a bachelor's degree.
Thomas later returned to Los Angeles and focused on spending time in nature, working on various projects and enjoying a quieter lifestyle.
"I watch a lot of movies, I hike, I stay up on shows and theater," he gushed more than a decade ago, adding that he had "no regrets" about stepping away.
Richardson gave an update on Thomas' life behind-the-scenes on a 2024 episode of the "Back to the Best" podcast.
"He’s not really interested in acting," she revealed. "He wants to direct and write."