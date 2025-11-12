Jenna Bush Hager Thinks It's 'Strange' Kim Kardashian Deleted Photo With Meghan Markle From Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager thinks Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's recent social media behavior is suspicious. During the Wednesday, November 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, called out the reality stars for deleting photos with Meghan Markle from the momager's 70th birthday bash. Kardashian, 45, and Jenner included photos with the royal, 44, in Instagram carousels, only to quietly delete the snaps shortly after.

Leslie Bibb guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"What's so strange is people knew they were there," Bush Hager pointed out. Entertainment reporter Rachel Smith added how recent headlines indicate that Meghan and Prince Harry may have been the ones to request the images' removal. "At first, folks were saying online that maybe it was because Meghan wasn't rocking the poppy like Prince Harry," she explained. "Remembrance Day is in the U.K. going on right now...you can see that he's wearing a poppy. Maybe it was taken down because she wasn't wearing one." The poppy is a symbol used to honor members of the armed forces who have passed away after serving. "This is so trivial," guest co-host Leslie Bibb quipped. Bush Hager revealed that she has never asked a friend to take down a photo of her, nor does she request approval before they post. "I don't care enough," she shrugged.

Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

Despite the alleged social media drama, a source revealed that Meghan and Harry, 41, "arrived hand-in-hand" to the event and "looked very happy." "Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day," the insider dished to a news outlet.

Prince Harry Was Meghan Markle's 'Bodyguard' at Kris Jenner's Birthday Bash

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian deleted photos with Meghan Markle.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Sussex ensured he protected his wife from paparazzi throughout the evening. "With a rather serious and focused-looking Harry towing Meghan along like her personal bodyguard," James told a publication. "In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in Spare mode here."

Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Event Details

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday.