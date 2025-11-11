Shade? Kim Kardashian Quietly Deletes Photo With Meghan Markle at Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

Article continues below advertisement

In Kim Kardashian's eyes, posting with Meghan Markle was apparently too much of a gamble. The reality star, 45, seemingly shared — and then deleted — a photo with the royal at Kris Jenner's Casino Royale-themed 70th birthday bash. The image in question featured the two celebs smiling for the camera. Kardashian wore a bedazzled purple crop top and skirt, while Meghan sported a black turtleneck dress. Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, was also in the background, sporting a tuxedo as he had a conversation with another partygoer.

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kim Kardashian allegedly removed a photo with Meghan Markle.

The All's Fair actress kept up her photo dump from Jenner's party sans Meghan. The Instagram carousel features photos of her with several other A-list attendees, including Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton. The post leads with a photo of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie. "KASINO ROYALE 🍸," Kim captioned her social media share.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner's birthday party.

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince Harry made an effort to protect his wife from paparazzi during the elaborate affair. "With a rather serious and focused-looking Harry towing Meghan along like her personal bodyguard," Judi told a news outlet. "In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in Spare mode here." The expert dissected the 41-year-old's demeanor in a photo of him entering Kris' bash. "The outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power," Judi claimed. "And with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect as they go past the press."

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner just turned 70.

Meanwhile, the As Ever founder looked down and avoided making eye contact with cameras, which James said gave the impression of, "I am too big a star to openly court the cameras or adopt poses like the reality girls are probably doing." "A cut-off ritual like the lowered and hidden eyes suggests a coy lack of need to perform for the cameras, and it implies an assumption of rabid press interest rather than a courting of it," she added. "But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle frequently gets slammed by social media users.