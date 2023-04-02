Why Scooter Braun Chose To Move On From Ex-Wife Yael Cohen

Scooter Braun is known as one of the most influential people in the music industry, which is why it didn’t come as a surprise when we learned last month that he had used his influence to keep his ex-wife’s alleged affair a secret during the divorce proceedings.

Reports suggest that at the time, Scooter claimed his soon-to-be ex-wife was not a public figure, which is why he offered other exclusives in exchange.

This news surprised many in the music world as not only would Scooter have been the “victim” but also because many outlets were attacking Scooter himself as the one having an affair, which eventually proved not to be the case.

Last month, Scooter sat to talk with Noah Callahan-Bever as part of Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation”, discussing different topics and providing the audience with important insights that could explain why the music mogul reacted the way he did, as well as how he has managed to come back stronger from every major setback in his career.