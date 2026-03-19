Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Files Restraining Order and Requests Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

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Taylor Frankie Paul's ex and baby daddy Dakota Mortensen has filed a restraining order against the reality star. The father-of-one reportedly filed the protective order on Thursday, March 19, and requested temporary sole custody of their son, Ever, 2, paperwork revealed. A hearing has been set for April 7.

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Inside Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's Alleged February Fight

Source: mega Dakota Mortensen filed a restraining order against Taylor Frankie Paul.

Mortensen's filing comes hours after video footage of Paul hurling metal chairs at him in 2023 leaked online. In addition, another domestic violence incident allegedly went down between the pair this February. In Mortensen's filing, he said things turned "chaotic" and "frightening" with his ex last month, claiming she became "emotionally volatile."

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Source: @dakota_mortensen/instagram The dad-of-one requested temporary sole custody of their child, son Ever.

Mortensen, 33, alleged they got into a heated argument that resulted in her choking him and shoving her ex into a window. The DadTok member said he called 911 but was swayed by Paul to end the call. He also claimed the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said she wanted to harm herself.

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Source: @dakota_mortensen/instagram 'I am genuinely concerned for my safety and the safety and well-being of my child,' Dakota Mortensen said in his filing.

Mortensen alleged he tried to calm down the situation by going to lay down in bed with their son, but he alleged Paul came storming in and ripped the blanket off them, resulting in Ever crying due to her "aggressive behavior." He wound up leaving the property with their toddler.

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Source: mega The exes share custody of son Ever, 2.

The next day, all three of them were together again when another incident arose, with Mortensen claiming his ex threw his phone at the wall. He said he got into his car and tried to drive off when Paul began to attack him. "My child had been left inside the home during the chaos under her watch due to our custody agreement," he stated in his filing. He said he "pushed her away from [him]" to protect himself and declared he's "genuinely concerned for my safety and the safety and well-being of my child."

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What Happened Between the Exes in 2023?

Source: mega Taylor Frankie Paul was caught hurling chairs at Dakota Mortensen in leaked footage from a 2023 fight.

Hours before the filing went public, leaked footage of their 2023 incident went viral. In the clip, Paul can be seen hitting Mortensen as he filmed the chaos. "See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me," he said. "You think this is okay? It's not okay." At one point, she threw two metal chairs at him while her daughter Indy — whom she shares with ex-husband Tate Paul — sat by and began to cry. (The former spouses also share son Ocean.)

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Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Has Been Canceled

Source: abc/disney ABC has decided not to air Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'