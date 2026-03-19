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Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Files Restraining Order and Requests Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

Composite photo of Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Mortensen and their son, Ever
Source: mega;@dakota_mortensen/instagram
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March 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul's ex and baby daddy Dakota Mortensen has filed a restraining order against the reality star.

The father-of-one reportedly filed the protective order on Thursday, March 19, and requested temporary sole custody of their son, Ever, 2, paperwork revealed. A hearing has been set for April 7.

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Inside Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's Alleged February Fight

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Photo of Dakota Mortensen filed a restraining order against Taylor Frankie Paul.
Source: mega

Dakota Mortensen filed a restraining order against Taylor Frankie Paul.

Mortensen's filing comes hours after video footage of Paul hurling metal chairs at him in 2023 leaked online. In addition, another domestic violence incident allegedly went down between the pair this February.

In Mortensen's filing, he said things turned "chaotic" and "frightening" with his ex last month, claiming she became "emotionally volatile."

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Photo of The dad-of-one requested temporary sole custody of their child, son Ever.
Source: @dakota_mortensen/instagram

The dad-of-one requested temporary sole custody of their child, son Ever.

Mortensen, 33, alleged they got into a heated argument that resulted in her choking him and shoving her ex into a window.

The DadTok member said he called 911 but was swayed by Paul to end the call. He also claimed the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said she wanted to harm herself.

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Photo of 'I am genuinely concerned for my safety and the safety and well-being of my child,' Dakota Mortensen said in his filing.
Source: @dakota_mortensen/instagram

'I am genuinely concerned for my safety and the safety and well-being of my child,' Dakota Mortensen said in his filing.

Mortensen alleged he tried to calm down the situation by going to lay down in bed with their son, but he alleged Paul came storming in and ripped the blanket off them, resulting in Ever crying due to her "aggressive behavior."

He wound up leaving the property with their toddler.

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Photo of The exes share custody of son Ever, 2.
Source: mega

The exes share custody of son Ever, 2.

The next day, all three of them were together again when another incident arose, with Mortensen claiming his ex threw his phone at the wall. He said he got into his car and tried to drive off when Paul began to attack him.

"My child had been left inside the home during the chaos under her watch due to our custody agreement," he stated in his filing.

He said he "pushed her away from [him]" to protect himself and declared he's "genuinely concerned for my safety and the safety and well-being of my child."

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What Happened Between the Exes in 2023?

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul was caught hurling chairs at Dakota Mortensen in leaked footage from a 2023 fight.
Source: mega

Taylor Frankie Paul was caught hurling chairs at Dakota Mortensen in leaked footage from a 2023 fight.

Hours before the filing went public, leaked footage of their 2023 incident went viral.

In the clip, Paul can be seen hitting Mortensen as he filmed the chaos.

"See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me," he said. "You think this is okay? It's not okay."

At one point, she threw two metal chairs at him while her daughter Indy — whom she shares with ex-husband Tate Paul — sat by and began to cry. (The former spouses also share son Ocean.)

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Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Has Been Canceled

Photo of ABC has decided not to air Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'
Source: abc/disney

ABC has decided not to air Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Not long after the footage made the rounds, ABC announced they were pulling Taylor's season of The Bachelorette from air, as it was set to premiere on Sunday, March 22.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," the representative told a news outlet.

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