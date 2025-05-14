Why Was Whoopi Goldberg Absent From 'The View'?
Where's Whoopi Goldberg?
The star was noticeably absent from the Wednesday, May 14, episode of The View despite appearing on the two other episodes earlier this week.
Why Whoopi Goldberg Wasn't on 'The View'
At the start of the episode, Joy Behar took over the actress' moderator role and revealed the star, 69, caught "some kind of little bug" — though she emphasized it's "not COVID."
Behar revealed the mom-of-one "was wearing a mask yesterday" since she "wasn’t feeling well."
"But she’s coming back tomorrow, supposedly, if she feels better," the co-host added.
The ABC series didn't have anyone fill Goldberg's spot, with Jameela Jamil and politician Rahm Emanuel acting as the episode's scheduled guests.
Whoopi Goldberg Has Had COVID 4 Times
Though she doesn't have the Coronavirus this time around, Goldberg tested positive at least four times over the past five years, leading to multi-day absences from the show.
Her most recent bout occurred in July 2024.
"You might have noticed Whoopi is not here, because Whoopi has tested positive for COVID," Behar, 82, shared on July 11. "You know, it’s going around still. So you have to be careful!"
The Ghost star was back for the July 16 episode.
Upon her return in the summer, the co-hosts discussed how Joe Biden, 82, contracted the illness around the same time. Back then, people were wondering whether the former president would drop out of the 2024 presidential election due to his age, as some accused him of having memory problems.
"You know, the COVID in a way is like a good way for him to get out," Behar said. "He needs this time to show how strong he is and he’s sick and time is very, very short now."
"I’m just getting over COVID — again — and I can barely remember anybody’s name...there are times when I go for a word and it’s not there, and I’m just not going to go and decide that’s the problem," replied the EGOT winner. "If he falls low in this next debate, I’ll consider changing my outlook. And if it’s too late it’s too late."
Joe Biden's Appearance on 'The View' Sparked Health Concerns
As OK! reported, Biden actually appeared on the May 8 episode of the talk show this year, but his behavior sparked health concerns.
Throughout his chat, he appeared to struggle, as he sometimes paused his speech and whispered answers.
In addition, people wondered why the former president had a bandage wrapped around his left hand, where he has previously sported bruising.
Other viewers were more shocked at his response about Kamala Harris losing the 2024 election, as he admitted he was "disappointed" but not "surprised" she didn't win.