Why Was Whoopi Goldberg Absent From 'The View'?

At the start of the episode, Joy Behar took over the actress' moderator role and revealed the star, 69, caught "some kind of little bug" — though she emphasized it's "not COVID."

Behar revealed the mom-of-one "was wearing a mask yesterday" since she "wasn’t feeling well."

"But she’s coming back tomorrow, supposedly, if she feels better," the co-host added.

The ABC series didn't have anyone fill Goldberg's spot, with Jameela Jamil and politician Rahm Emanuel acting as the episode's scheduled guests.