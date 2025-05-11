Joe Biden's 'The View' Interview Sparks Fresh Questions About His Health: 'It's Hard to Watch'
Joe Biden's recent sit-down on The View was supposed to be a friendly daytime TV appearance. Instead, viewers' were concerned about the 82-year-old former president's health and cognitive state.
The segment marked one of Biden's rare public appearances since leaving office just four months ago, and it wasn't the confidence-boost his team likely hoped for.
It all started when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Biden about growing claims from within his own party that his mental sharpness declined during the final year of his presidency. Biden's response? Short and unsettling. "I've spoken enough," he muttered, cutting himself off mid-thought and leaving an awkward silence hanging in the studio.
That's when eagle-eyed fans noticed something even more surprising — wife Jill Biden, seated beside him, seemed to nudge him under the table, as if gently steering him away from saying too much. Was it a subtle sign to stop talking? Social media sure thought so.
The moment added fuel to long-standing rumors that the former First Lady has been "protecting" her husband from public scrutiny — and possibly hiding more than she lets on. During the segment, Jill pushed back at those accusations, insisting, "Nobody saw how hard Joe worked." But her defensive tone only raised more eyebrows.
Another major red flag? A strange bandage wrapped around Joe's left hand. Viewers quickly connected this to previous sightings of bruising in the same spot, with some speculating he may have received a medical infusion to treat underlying health concerns.
Joe appeared to struggle at times, with halting speech, whispered answers and an awkward throat-clearing moment that quickly made the rounds online.
When asked about Kamala Harris' stunning 2024 loss to Donald Trump, Biden said he "wasn't surprised," then added she got "seven million fewer votes" than during their last campaign — a comment that came off more confusing than clarifying.
Even The View's co-hosts seemed unsure how to handle the situation. Whoopi Goldberg tried to smooth things over, calling Joe’s disastrous final debate against Donald "just a bad night." But not everyone was convinced.
"Something's clearly off," one viewer tweeted. "It's hard to watch."
And then there was the recent funeral for Pope Francis, where Joe was seen gripping a priest's arm for balance while navigating the steps. The video quickly went viral, with users pointing to it as yet another sign that the former president is struggling behind the scenes.
Still, Joe insists he's not going anywhere. In a recent BBC Radio 4 interview, he said he delayed pulling out of the 2024 race because he believed his administration had "a good candidate" and was leaving "at a time when we had momentum."
But behind the scenes, sources say the Bidens are feeling the heat — and considering a massive tell-all book deal to defend their legacy. One insider claims they could land a $30 million deal to set the record straight and combat the growing narrative around Joe's health.