Joe Biden's 'The View' Interview Sparks Fresh Questions About His Health: 'It's Hard to Watch'

Joe Biden's recent sit-down on The View was supposed to be a friendly daytime TV appearance. Instead, viewers' were concerned about the 82-year-old former president's health and cognitive state.

The segment marked one of Biden's rare public appearances since leaving office just four months ago, and it wasn't the confidence-boost his team likely hoped for.

It all started when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Biden about growing claims from within his own party that his mental sharpness declined during the final year of his presidency. Biden's response? Short and unsettling. "I've spoken enough," he muttered, cutting himself off mid-thought and leaving an awkward silence hanging in the studio.