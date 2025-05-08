'Pathetic!: 'The View' Hosts Face Backlash for 'A-- Kissing' Joe Biden During Interview
All eyes were on Joe Biden this morning as he sat down for one of his first television interview appearances since leaving office earlier this year.
The former Democratic leader and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, joined the Thursday, May 8, episode of The View, and while there were no major fiascos or overly concerning slip-ups, the talk show's panelists caught some heat for being too kind.
MAGA Fans React to Joe Biden on 'The View'
Donald Trump's army of supporters responded in realtime to Joe's appearance on The View, with many accusing the show's all-female cast of "framing" how they spoke to the ex-POTUS by seemingly pitching him "softball questions" left and right.
"The View embarrasses themselves yet again," one person simply put it, as another pestered the panelists on what they didn't ask during the conversation.
The individual questioned: "They should’ve asked why he pardoned Hunter [Biden] for a span of over 10 years when he said he wouldn’t. Why didn’t they ask him about pardoning [Dr. Anthony] Fauci? This was an [a--]-kissing interview."
"The View just reinforces what we already know! Loved how all the hosts were so gentle with him! No mention of the border! Farce!!" a third critic complained, while a fourth agreed, "went about how ever expected.... incoherent blabbering while the view ladies and his wife helped him through conversation lol DISASTER run him again please."
An additional social media troll called "the ladies of ABC's The View a joke," as another accused the co-hosts of having their noses "up [Joe's] butt]."
One final hater declared: "The View tosses softballs to Biden. Pathetic!"
How 'The View' Stars Acted During Joe Biden's Interview
After watching The View on Thursday, several viewers were left unpleased with how the panelists presented themselves during their interview with Joe.
Aside from Joe receiving a standing ovation among guests and panelists alike, one report claimed the co-hosts "seemed invested in helping their guest out" before listing all of the instances in which the talk show stars had the Democratic politician's back.
An example highlighted Joe's response to a question about Donald calling his rival's pardons at the end of his presidency "void" and "vacant," to which the former vice president of Barack Obama responded: "He's vacant."
Former President Biden's two-word response prompted The View's Whoopi Goldberg to exclaim, "that was the dropping of the mic!" though some disagreed.
Liberal Joy Behar also appeared to fawn over Joe by repeatedly mentioning how Donald is "obsessed" with him," while Ana Navarro made the sign of the cross when asking the show's guest to assess President Trump's first 100 days in office — which he called "the worst."