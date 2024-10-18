or
OK Magazine
Diva Demands: 12 of the Wildest Musician Riders Ever

Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Axl Rose

axl rose
Source: MEGA

Axl Rose's rider for Guns N' Roses' performance in Serbia included making his dressing room all black and decorating it with fresh red and white flowers. The frontman also demanded red wine, beer, tequila, vodka and champagne in the room at the time.

Beyoncé

beyonce
Source: MEGA

Through the years, Beyoncé has made crazy demands during her tours.

She always brings toilet seats and keeps them in a customized golf buggy to keep her demand "a secret."

"Her tour roadies have seen everything so it's not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container," a source told The Sun.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, who has often been branded a diva, has many tour demands.

She wants to have a room temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius and requests for two more oscillating fans and humidifiers. Her rider also includes food restrictions and an all-white dressing room.

Justin Bieber

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber's rider has evolved since he became a superstar.

He shocked everyone when his 2017 rider revealed he requested 10 luxury sedans and two Volvo buses to bring his personal items with him. He also chose top culinary experts who provided him with five meals per day and followed his requests.

Kanye West

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's unusual requests are alcohol, shower shoes, a barber's chair, toothpicks, assorted nuts and extra chewing gum.

During his Saint Pablo tour, the "Jesus Is King" rapper demanded a slushy machine.

Katy Perry

katy perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry's tour rider mainly involves flowers and food, but she also includes apple cider vinegar on the list.

“You’d think it would be too acidic for your voice, but it’s a great body balancer,” she said.

Before her performances, she requires a prayer circle with her band and backup dancers.

Jennifer Lopez

Lady Gaga

lady gaga
Source: MEGA

Instead of buying at a store, Lady Gaga makes smoothies at an entire station in her dressing room during her tours. Her other requests are fans, a cool-mist humidifier, unscented candles, a cushioned office-style chair and a plate of cheese "that is non-smelly, non-sweaty on ice."

Madonna

madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna demands brand new toilet seats at every venue of her shows. She also wants a 200-person entourage and 20 international phone lines.

Mariah Carey

mariah carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey has gone through a 'couple of rough weeks' after her mom and sister died on the same day.

Branded as one of the ultimate divas during tours, Mariah Carey requires 20 white kittens and 100 white doves at her shows. Her assistant also helps her whenever she needs to use the stairs.

The staff member also disposes the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" songstress' sugarless gum.

Nicki Minaj

nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

For her rider, Nicki Minaj demands four rolls of branded toilet paper, baby wipes, fried chicken, strip steaks, chardonnay and wine.

Despite her requests, she once insisted she is not a diva off-stage.

"They're definitely two completely different people. Obviously what I would wear at home is not what I would wear up on stage and I think, when I'm at home it's a way more introspective character and I think the person people see on stage is anything but," Minaj said.

Rihanna

rihanna
Source: MEGA

Promoters who manage Rihanna's show always put a notice about her tour rider, including the message, "BATHROOM MUST BE SPOTLESS. PLEASE DEEP CLEAN TOILET & SHOWER ONE."

The "Umbrella" singer also requests a clean throw rug, pillows for couches and a 6-feet couch, among others.

Van Halen

van halen
Source: MEGA

Eddie Van Halen's band, Van Halen, once requested a bowl of M&Ms without the brown ones to know whether the concert promoters followed their rider. They also demanded a large tube of KY jelly, cigarettes, non-carbonated spring water and white wine.

If the promoters missed one item on the extensive list, they would have broken a contract clause.

