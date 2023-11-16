OK Magazine
Will Leighton Meester Ever Allow Daughter Arlo, 8, Watch 'Gossip Girl'?

will leighton meester allow daughter arlo watch gossip girl
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Leighton Meester's claim to fame is undoubtedly her role in Gossip Girl as queen bee Blair Waldorf — but will she ever let her and husband Adam Brody's 8-year-old daughter Arlo watch the iconic drama series?

will leighton meester allow daughter arlo watch gossip girl
Source: mega

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester married in 2014.

"I've actually had that thought, but I don't know," she shared in a new interview. "I'm sort of happy about the fact that... they don't care. They don't care. They don't respect us. They don't care."

"My daughter has seen Monte Carlo and it's definitely a movie for her age. And I think she's like, 'Oh, that's kind of cool and interesting and very sweet,' but she's the perfect age for that," the actress, 37, explained of her 2011 PG-rated movie with Selena Gomez.

will leighton meester allow daughter arlo watch gossip girl
Source: mega

The original 'Gossip Girl' series ran from 2007 to 2012.

"She's definitely not the age for Gossip Girl, so [we have to] wait. She is just like, 'Can I have juice?'" the Single Parents alum quipped of her daughter's current priorities.

Meester and Brody, 43, also share a 3-year-old son who was born in 2020, though the couple has yet to reveal the tot's name.

will leighton meester allow daughter arlo watch gossip girl
Source: mega

Meester also has a 3-year-old son with Brody.

Unlike her super wealthy GG character, the brunette beauty grew up in a low-income household — something her kids will never experience.

"We relied on food stamps and welfare. And especially toward the end of the month, but sometimes throughout the month, we either couldn't go grocery shopping or [had to] put food back on the shelves before checkout," she recalled in a separate interview. "We really had to do what we could to make ends meet."

will leighton meester allow daughter arlo watch gossip girl
Source: mega

Privacy, please! The couple has never shared photos of their kids' faces.

Nowadays, Meester admitted she lives "in such a bubble," but she still wants her children to learn "that there are different ways that people are growing up."

"We obviously are really happy and grateful to give her everything that we never had growing up," the TV star shared of her daughter. "But we also want her to understand that not everyone grows up like that."

"I think it's just all about setting an example," the mom-of-two noted of instilling good values in her and Brody's kids. "When we sit around the table, we always talk about what we're grateful for and what the best part of our day was and just give thanks to our food."

"So I hope that she can take that in, but mostly just to be grateful for everything that she has," Meester said of what she wants her daughter to learn.

Meester gives back by working with Feeding America.

"As a mom now, I can’t help but remember that time, and think about families that struggle," she explained of why she aligned with the nonprofit. "It’s such a joy to feed your family and enjoy a meal together, and to not be secure enough to do that everyday is such a huge hardship."

The Messenger spoke to Meester about whether she'll let Arlo watch Gossip Girl.

