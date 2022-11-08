Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance — See Photos!

The couple, who met over 15 years ago through Josh Schwartz, who produced both Gossip Girl and The O.C., typically keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but last year, Brody gave more insight into their romance.

"We did this movie together," he said of their meet-cute. "I was seeing someone at the time ... So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie, when I was single."

"I was very attracted to her from jump. She's a heavenly creature," he added. "I thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone. But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn't for like the first handful of years that I didn't know her, just because, I don't know, Gossip Girl."