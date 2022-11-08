Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance — See Photos!
Date night! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody made a rare red carpet appearance when they attended the New York premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Monday, November 7.
The Hollywood stars, who got married in 2014 and share two kids: daughter Arlo and a son, were all smiles as they posed for the cameras.
The Gossip Girl alum, 36, sported a black dress, while her the actor, 42, who appears in the new Hulu series, wore a green suit.
The couple, who met over 15 years ago through Josh Schwartz, who produced both Gossip Girl and The O.C., typically keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but last year, Brody gave more insight into their romance.
"We did this movie together," he said of their meet-cute. "I was seeing someone at the time ... So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie, when I was single."
"I was very attracted to her from jump. She's a heavenly creature," he added. "I thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone. But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn't for like the first handful of years that I didn't know her, just because, I don't know, Gossip Girl."
For her part, the brunette beauty gushed over Brody's interactions with their children.
"I get the joy and the pleasure of watching him become a father," Meester previously shared. "He's everything that I imagined he would be as a father when we [first] decided to have kids. It is really amazing he has become that and [is] becoming every day more so."
"He has a real understanding ... and kindness to me in all the ways that I feel so empowered in my femininity. I see him connecting with our daughter in that way. I think it's innate for him," the Texas native added.