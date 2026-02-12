Paul Walter Hauser Launches Fundraiser for James Van Der Beek Amid Cancer Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Walter Hauser has joined forces with Cameo to assist fellow actor James Van Der Beek, who is currently facing significant health challenges. In November 2024, Van Der Beek announced his diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer, leading him to auction off memorabilia from his career to cover treatment costs. Hauser is determined to provide support during this difficult time.

Source: MEGA Paul Walter Hauser supports James Van Der Beek in his cancer battle.

In an Instagram post, Hauser expressed his discontent over Van Der Beek's situation. “James Van Der Beek started selling his old stuff from his past acting jobs to pay for his colorectal cancer treatments, and it didn’t sit well with me,” he stated. As an actor and father-of-three, Hauser empathizes with Van Der Beek's plight. He aims to raise $20,000 by March 1 through personalized video messages on Cameo, alongside an auction featuring items from celebrity friends.

Hauser's auction will include personal items and autographs from notable figures such as Josh Gad and Becky Lynch. He hopes to continue supporting Van Der Beek, whom he describes as “a fellow actor, father, and husband who has rolled a painful pair of dice these last couple of years.” Addressing potential criticism, Hauser anticipates backlash from “Internet trolls” questioning his motives. He emphasizes his commitment to charitable causes, mentioning his past efforts, including stand-up comedy for Relay for Life and raising over $100,000 for ServeLA. “Just arming myself with facts and receipts at the ready,” he wrote, aiming to clarify his intentions.

Source: MEGA Paul Walter Hauser launched a fundraiser to help cover medical costs.

Van Der Beek has publicly shared his emotional journey since his diagnosis. In a recent interview with Craig Melvin on Today, he revealed the mental challenges he faces. “In private moments, for sure, I break down and get scared and feel weak. And it's just all part of the journey,” he shared. He acknowledged the difficulties of patience and perseverance throughout his treatment.

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek is currently battling colorectal cancer.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his health, Van Der Beek continues to pursue various treatment options. While specifics remain undisclosed, he remains optimistic and determined to confront his illness head-on. “I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good,” he expressed.

