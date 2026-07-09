COUPLES Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Have the Right to Define What a Healthy Relationship Looks Like to Them' Amid Rocky Romance, Expert Claims Source: MEGA Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly share a home again. OK! Staff July 9 2026, Published 9:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has never fit neatly into a headline. After years of public discussion about their relationship, separations and separate homes, a source tells People the couple has been sharing a home for two years. “Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” the insider said. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.” The report comes after Jada revealed in 2023 that she and Will had been separated since 2016. It was later reported the actors were “still together” while living in separate homes.

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A Marriage That Defies Simple Labels

Source: MEGA The longtime couple remain committed despite past separation.

Will, 57, and Jada, 54, have been married since 1997 and have repeatedly described their relationship in terms that do not always match the public’s expectations. Ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023, Jada opened up about the infamous slap Will delivered to Chris Rock at the 2023 Academy Awards after the host joked about Jada’s shaved head, and told People they were “still figuring it out.” “We just got deep love for each other,” she said at the time. “I’m going to be by his side… but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

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Family Still Comes First

Source: MEGA Family continues to play a central role in their relationship.

The Smiths recently appeared together at the June 24 Christian Louboutin Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, where they supported their son Jaden, 27, who is the brand’s men’s creative director. They posed with Willow, 25, Will’s son from his previous marriage, Trey, 33, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I think it's important to remember that every family, whether they're celebrities or not, has the right to define what a healthy relationship looks like for them,” said award-winning educator Josephine Hunt, founder of The Resilience Revolution. She added that children benefit most from “consistency, emotional security, respectful communication, and the presence of caring adults,” not public labels.

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The Public Watches, the Family Decides

Source: MEGA An expert said long-term relationships do not follow one formula.

“Long-term relationships naturally change and evolve throughout a lifetime,” said Brie Temple, Chief Matchmaker at matchmaking service Tawkify. “With the benefit of hindsight, time apart in a relationship might appear to be part of the ebb and flow,” she added. “Fans likely recognize this as a very relatable part of the human experience and see aspects of their own journey reflected in it.”

Source: MEGA An insider said Jada Pinkett Smith moved back in with Will Smith two years ago.