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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Been Quietly Living Together Again for Two Years After Rocky Romance: Source

Photo of Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reportedly started living together again after years of rocky romance.

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July 7 2026, Updated 8:29 a.m. ET

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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reportedly found their way back to each other after years of their rocky marriage.

A source recently confirmed to People, saying, "Jada moved back in with Will two years ago."

"They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other," the insider continued.

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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrated Fourth of July Together

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Image of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly celebrated Fourth of July together.
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly celebrated Fourth of July together.

The insider also claimed that the Men in Black star and his wife were in Philadelphia together this past weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"Will was set to perform, but weather delayed it, and he went on to perform with the Roots at 2 a.m.," the insider stated, referring to the rapper's performance at the One Philly: Unity Concert for America event on Sunday, July 5.

Jada, the insider said, "was there with him as she always is."

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Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Messy Romance

Image of Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap incident turned public scrutiny towards his and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship.
Source: MEGA

Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap incident turned public scrutiny towards his and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship.

The actor couple have been married since 1997 and share two children, Jaden Smith, 27, and Willow Smith, 25. Their relationship has often made headlines over the years amid allegations of cheating and disrespect.

The 2022 Oscars slapgate incident, too, turned the public's attention to their relationship again.

Jada revealed in 2023 on Today that she was surprised by Will's actions at the Award ceremony, just as everyone else, as the two of them had been separated since 2016.

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Image of Jada Pinkett Smith previously said that she and Will Smith were 'still figuring' out their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith previously said that she and Will Smith were 'still figuring' out their marriage.

However, a source later amended to People that the pair were "still together" even while living in separate homes.

The Girls Trip star also told the outlet ahead of the release of her memoir, Worthy, the same year, that she and the Bad Boys star were "still figuring it out."

"We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," the Scream 2 star told the outlet at the time.

"I’m going to be by his side…but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself," she added.

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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Made a Rare Public Appearance Together in Paris Last Month

Image of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attended Paris Fashion Week with their children to support Jaden Smith.
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attended Paris Fashion Week with their children to support Jaden Smith.

Although the couple has reportedly been trying to repair their broken marriage for the past couple of years, they have kept their efforts out of the public eye.

This was why their family reunion in Paris last month caught fans' attention.

The Smiths visited the French capital to cheer on Jaden's sophomore collection as Christian Louboutin's men's creative director after being appointed to the position last fall.

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Image of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly in 'a steady relationship.'
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly in 'a steady relationship.'

A different source told People after photos of their family outing went viral that the couple was enjoying their "family time," and it was "just part of what they do for each other."

"Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them," the insider added.

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