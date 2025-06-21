10 Celebrities Who Have Been to Space: From Katy Perry to William Shatner and More
Coby Cotton
In August 2024, YouTuber Coby Cotton joined five others on board Blue Origin's NS-22 after MoonDAO sponsored his seat.
After the flight, he took to Instagram to share some of the best moments from his journey, including a photo featuring the other passengers in their suits.
"Never thought I'd say this, but tomorrow morning I'm going to space! God is good, what a truly once in a lifetime opportunity!! Massive thanks to @official_moondao for allowing me this insane adventure and to the team at @blueorigin for making me feel so welcomed! Let's do this thing!!" the Dude Perfect co-founder wrote.
Emily Calandrelli
TV presenter and engineer Emily Calandrelli made history when she joined the November 2024 Blue Origin flight, becoming the 100th woman to go to space.
In a YouTube video about the trip, Calandrelli said flying to space was something she "had dreamed about" and "worked toward for two decades."
"It was everything I hoped it would be and so much more," she continued.
Gayle King
On April 14, Blue Origin launched its NS-31 all-female flight, which included Gayle King.
"I am so proud of me right now," she told CBS News after the landing. "This was not a ride. What happened to us — this was a bona fide freakin' flight."
She added, "You look down at the planet and you think that's where we came from? To me, it's such a reminder about how we need to do better, be better."
Jeff Bezos
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos successfully flew to space in July 2021 alongside his half-sibling Mark Bezos, aviator Wally Funk and Olivier Daemen.
"Best day ever," he said after they returned to Earth.
The company's first human flight earned four Guinness World Records after the rocket crossed the Kármán line. The Bezos brothers became the first siblings to go to space at the same time, while Wally, who was 82 years and 169 days old at the time, was recognized as the oldest person to go to space.
Olivier, who was 18 years and 334 days old during the flight, was also named as the youngest person to travel to space.
The July 2021 mission became the first suborbital spacecraft to carry paying customers, according to the Guinness World Records.
"My expectations were high and they were dramatically exceeded," Jeff said in a post-launch press conference, adding Earth's atmosphere is "actually incredibly thin. It's one thing to recognize that intellectually. It's another thing to see with your own eyes how fragile it is."
Katy Perry
Katy Perry said she felt "super connected to life" and "so connected to love" after completing the April 14 spaceflight.
"I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you. Like, how much love you have to give and how loved you are until the day you launch," said the songstress. "I think that it's not about me. It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there. It's about us. It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging. And it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of earth...This experience is second to being a mom."
The "Dark Horse" singer was also pictured kissing the ground and lifting a daisy to the sky when the capsule returned to Earth.
Kerianne Flynn
For executive producer Kerianne Flynn, flying to space was something she had been waiting to do "for a long time."
"I grew up in a small town in Michigan, and I always looked up at the stars with my grandfather. He would talk about celestial events and explain the astronomy of the sky. I wondered, 'What is out there, and what is up there?' But going through the rest of my life — my career, my education — it just didn't seem like something that was attainable," she said in an interview during an ELLE cover shoot.
Flynn added, "So when this opportunity came along, especially to be part of a historic all-female crew, I felt honored and excited. I can't wait to touch down on Earth and share what we bring back with the world."
The This Changes Everything producer defied gravity alongside the other five female passengers of the NS-31 spaceflight on April 14.
Lauren Sánchez
In an Instagram post after the April 14 Blue Origin spaceflight, Lauren Sánchez said she "came back to Earth," but something in her "is still up there."
"There's a silence in space that somehow made everything feel more alive. I looked down at our planet and felt how fragile and beautiful it all is. And how deeply connected we are," she wrote alongside a clip from the space trip. "This flight wasn't about escape. It was about perspective. About making space — for wonder, for courage, for anyone who's ever questioned if they belong."
The journalist, who has been engaged to the Amazon founder since May 2023, also thanked Blue Origin, the other crew members and "to everyone who helped us rise" in the update.
"I'm filled with awe. And so much gratitude," she concluded.
Michael Strahan
In December 2021, Michael Strahan joined a Blue Origin flight, becoming the first American news anchor to go to space.
"I wanna go back," he declared after returning to Earth. "You got to get that perspective."
Richard Branson
Along with five other team members, Richard Branson embarked on the mission of a lifetime on the VSS Unity spacecraft in 2021, marking the company's first fully crewed flight test.
In an interview with Today after his first trip, Branson said it was impossible "to describe just how magnificent it is."
"I will come down with a thump soon," Branson said. "I've always dreamt about what it would be like to be in a space looking back at this incredible Earth."
William Shatner
On October 13, 2021, Star Trek legend William Shatner became the oldest person to ever cross the Kármán line when he traveled to space aboard a Blue Origin NS flight at the age of 90.
"When I was there, everything I thought might be clever to say [about the trip] went out the window," said Shatner. "Everything else just stood still for a moment. I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life. It's become a cliché of how we need to take care of the planet, but it's so fragile."
In his book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, the actor noted the space trip "was among the strongest feelings of grief" he had ever encountered.