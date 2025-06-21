10 Celebrities Who Have Been to Space: From Katy Perry to William Shatner and More

In August 2024, YouTuber Coby Cotton joined five others on board Blue Origin's NS-22 after MoonDAO sponsored his seat.

After the flight, he took to Instagram to share some of the best moments from his journey, including a photo featuring the other passengers in their suits.

"Never thought I'd say this, but tomorrow morning I'm going to space! God is good, what a truly once in a lifetime opportunity!! Massive thanks to @official_moondao for allowing me this insane adventure and to the team at @blueorigin for making me feel so welcomed! Let's do this thing!!" the Dude Perfect co-founder wrote.