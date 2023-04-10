Donald Trump's Attorney Defends Him Against 'Meet The Press' Anchor Chuck Todd Over Classified Documents Found At Mar-A-Lago: 'This Is Who He Is'
News anchor Chuck Todd did not let Donald Trump's attorney off the hook when it came to discussing the infamous classified documents taken from his residence.
During the Sunday, April 9, broadcast of NBC's Meet The Press, the journalist pressed the 45th president's lawyer, Jim Trusty, over the the covert documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last year.
"Do you know for sure whether the former president got involved with the unpacking and moving of the boxes or not?" Todd questioned the right wing leader's legal representative.
“Not only is he not cooperating” with the Department of Justice in returning the documents, “he is actively not cooperating. And again, he did not comply with a subpoena," Trusty added.
“That’s the end of the day. That’s the obstruction charge ... How do you explain him defying a subpoena?" he continued before Trusty launched into his defense of Trump, who seemingly told Fox News' Sean Hannity in a March interview that he “would have the right to ... take stuff.”
"He said, ‘I would have the right to,’” Trusty claimed. “He didn’t pack the boxes. Come on. I mean that’s absurd to think that President Trump in the middle of January of 2021 ..."
"He didn’t say, ‘I want to keep certain documents’? You don’t think he did that?” Todd continued to ask before the attorney noted, “If you look at the boxes, as I have."
“You make this just seem like it’s hard to believe. To anybody that has covered or spent time with the former president. I know you’re new to him. This is who he is,” the news personality told Trusty, who continued to minimize the questioning to a "Democratic narrative."
Trump has continued to defend himself against the investigation, going on to label it a "hoax" from the left. "All of a sudden they raided Mar-a-Lago, viciously raided Mar-a-Lago," he said during an interview aired on Monday, March 27.
"I have tape — and I gave them tapes, you know, I gave them tapes of storage areas, I gave it to ‘em — I could’ve held that back. I wasn't holding anything back that I cared about. But you know the tape they don't want me to reveal? … the raid itself," he continued to rant about the August 8, 2022, search. "This was a lock, we had a good, strong lock. They asked could we put a second one. And then, I don't know what the timing was, they come in and raid. We would've given them the stuff had they asked for it. But you know what it is? This is election interference. They're trying to make it look bad."