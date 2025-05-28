Willie Nelson and George Strait Are 'Supportive' of Each Other After Both Going Through 'Ups and Downs': 'They Go Way Back'
In a heartwarming scene that encapsulates true friendship, country legends Willie Nelson and George Strait are still making beautiful music together, proving that age is just a number.
"They go way back and they've performed on stage and recorded songs together," a source revealed. "So it is always a trip when they meet up, just like old times."
At 92 and 72 years old, respectively, Nelson and Strait's bond remains unbreakable, despite the nearly 20-year age gap. Hailing from the Lone Star State, both artists share a passion for free-spirited revelry — though Strait is known for his preference for a few drinks, while Nelson tends to indulge in cannabis more often than not.
The "Amarillo by Morning" singer delighted fans when he joined Nelson for a rare performance at his 90th birthday bash in April 2023, belting out "Pancho and Lefty," a classic that Nelson originally made famous with Merle Haggard.
They also shared the stage for "Sing One with Willie," a tribute track Strait had recorded in honor of his dear friend.
Recently, during his acceptance speech for the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMAs in November 2024, Strait showed heartfelt gratitude toward the "On the Road Again" legend, stating, "I want to thank the CMAs for adding my name to the incredible artists on this small list of recipients, carrying the name of the icon Willie Nelson."
While their public displays of affection hint at a profound mutual respect, the source confided that their friendship runs much deeper than the spotlight lights. "They've been supportive of each other through so many ups and downs," the insider said.
Both have navigated significant heartaches over the years.
Nelson has openly addressed his harrowing tax troubles in the early 1990s and the health challenges he faced, including a dramatic collapsed lung while in Hawaii in 1981 and recent worries tied to canceled tour dates.
On the flip side, Strait faced unimaginable loss when he tragically lost his 13-year-old daughter in a car accident back in 1986. This heartbreak led him to shun media appearances and interviews for years.
But now, they're all about unwinding and indulging in their shared love of music. "They like to jam with their musicians even if it's just for fun and get the families together for special occasions," the insider added. "When they're on stage, it's mesmerizing, and the audience adores them — and afterwards they hang out with the crew, joking and reminiscing."
"Willie and George may be getting up in years, but they do enjoy each other's company, which makes them such great road buddies, and you can't ask more out of life than that," the insider concluded.