Willie Nelson Admits He's 'Not Worried' About Death at Age 91: 'I Don't Have Any Reason To'

"I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying," Nelson explained in a recent interview. "I take pretty good care of myself. And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story."

The "On the Road Again" artist previously explained how he almost didn't make it to the later years of his life. "Back in my drinking days, I tried to commit suicide a couple of times," he said in his Paramount+ docuseries, Willie Nelson & Family. "One time in the dead of winter I was so down on myself I laid down in the middle of the street hoping a car would run over me. No such luck. I had to get up off my a-- and kept on trying to figure out how to make a living."