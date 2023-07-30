Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Revived Their Marriage Due to George Strait's 'Loving Talks'
Did George Strait save Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's marriage?
According to a source, the 71-year-old country great helped the "Before He Cheats" singer and the NHL star during a recent rough patch in their relationship.
"George should know — he's been happily married to his wife, Norma, for 52 years," the insider noted, while adding that the "Amarillo by Morning" vocalist urged Underwood to prioritize her romance with Fisher.
The parents of Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, have allegedly gone through some difficult times in their marriage due to the American Idol star's grueling tour schedule.
"George told them they've got to put each other first and not get distracted by the outside world, because what matters is right here," the source claimed. "Carrie and Mike may have never made it through the storms if it weren't for George’s loving talks."
As OK! previously reported, the couple seems to be in a much better place, as they are planning to renew their vows.
"They love the idea of having a big party to recommit to each other," a source said about the celebration to mark the duo's 13-year anniversary.
"They're very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn't know if they would make it," the insider noted about their martial woes. "So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that."
Prior to the work the pair did to revive their romance, Underwood did not post about her hubby for Valentine's Day, leading fans to think they might have been headed for a split.
On February 14, while the mother-of-two uploaded a photo of a valentine her son wrote, she notably left out a message for her lover.
"Dear Mom, you work so hard all the time. You are so loving when I am sick. I hope you have a happy Valentine's Day! Love, Isaiah," the sweet card read.
After sharing her kids' notes, it seemed that her show was the only thing on her mind as she posted another Instagram Story, stating: "Great show tonight… now time to watch My Bloody Valentine 'cause that’s how I roll."
Star reported on the source's comments.